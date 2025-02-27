Meet the Bridge of Allan optometrist voted best in the country

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Meet the Bridge of Allan optometrist voted best in the country

Stirlingshire mum-of-three Naomi Scott is keen to change the face of eye care.

By Kirsten Johnson
Optometrist of the year Naomi Scott goes above and beyond for her patients at her Bridge of Allan clinic. Image: Kirsten Johnson/DC Thomson
Optometrist of the year Naomi Scott goes above and beyond for her patients at her Bridge of Allan clinic. Image: Kirsten Johnson/DC Thomson

Naomi Scott is determined to challenge the stereotype that optometrists only carry out eye tests and sell glasses.

The 40-year-old was named the UK’s optometrist of the year for her dedication to her patients and bettering national standards of eye care.

Naomi, who works at Emma Drewery Optometrists in Bridge of Allan, now hopes to use her platform to highlight how important her profession is to the health of the nation.

Optometrist Naomi works with state-of-the-art equipment at Emma Drewery Optometrists in Bridge of Allan. Image: Kirsten Johnson/DC Thomson

Optometrists are often the first to spot serious heath issues – from glaucoma and retinal detachment to diabetes and even strokes.

The Callander mum-of-three said: “Optometry is a vital part of the NHS and we are now the first port of call for eye health.

“I believe this is how it should be as we are experts in the field and have all the high-tech equipment on hand – and many of us can prescribe.

“Covid changed how optometry was seen in the UK.

“No longer are we just seen as people who do eye tests and sell glasses.”

Giving Covid jabs was a ‘career highlight’

Naomi, who is also part of the Vision Scotland team, has worked across Tayside and Forth Valley during her 18 year career in optometry.

At 25, she was the youngest ever female director of a Specsavers store when she took the helm at the Dundee branch.

Meanwhile, the former Dollar Academy pupil earned her independent prescribing qualification in 2022.

Naomi provided emergency eye care across Forth Valley during the pandemic.

She worked with the Forth Valley Ophthalmology and the Scottish Government to set up live-streaming of optometry appointments to allow consultant ophthalmologists to sit in on her consultations.

She also stepped up to be part of the Covid-19 vaccination team, which she describes as a ‘career highlight’.

Bridge of Allan optometrist Naomi Scott with her award. Image: Hakim Group

Now she has scooped the coveted optometrist of the year title at the 2025 Eyecare Awards.

The event brought together 240 professionals from across the UK and Ireland.

Naomi added: “I was delighted to be recognised for my hard work. All the lunches I have worked through and late night calls I have made have been appreciated.

“My job is my vocation and absolutely love it. I give the same care to patients as I would a family member and try to really listen to them.

“I am lucky to have many wonderful patients who have stayed with me and to work with amazing people.”

Bridge of Allan optometrist ‘goes extra mile’

Karen Mooney, practice manager at Emma Drewery Optometrists, praised Naomi’s dedication.

She said: “Naomi’s ability to deliver excellent care with her real, genuine heart is one of the many reasons she stands out.

“She has demonstrated to everyone in our clinic that service with empathy is best.

“Naomi has also taught our practice that nurturing a strong network of health professionals leads to best-in-class patient care.

Practice owner Eddie Russell, added: “Naomi is an incredible professional who continually goes that extra mile.

“She knows vision problems can be concerning for people so makes sure everyone leaves feeling better than when they arrived.”

More from Business

The Glen Tavern in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View
Jobs lost as Dunfermline pub shuts
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock (12224794b) DIY and home improvements brand Wickes have reported like for like growth in their sales over more than 22% compared to pre Covid-19 Pandemic levels Wickes financial results, Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey, UK - 21 Jul 2021
Is Wickes opening new Dunfermline store after Homebase closure?
Driving instructor Alan Jamieson and pupil support worker wife Joyce converted their garage into a bee-themed holiday flat in 2023. Image: Bee Happy Breaks
Perthshire couple's plans to expand bee-themed holiday let business
Lesley Larg, managing partner of Thorntons.
Boss of Dundee law firm Thorntons on ‘rapid growth’ and record profits
Kev and his kids.
Perthshire couple opening new Aberfeldy garage after 'right opportunity' came up
Paragon Protection Systems owner Craig Michel, creator of Zappshelter.
Perthshire entrepreneur defies doubters to sell millions of pounds of temporary shelters
Ian Rainbird.
Chef relocates street food takeaway from Stornoway to Crieff
The Barn in Broughty Ferry. Image: Google maps
Firm behind Broughty Ferry pub liquidated after director's drink-driving conviction
Alan Porterfield and John Bayne.
Bayne's 'superfan' from Cowdenbeath is first customer at new Perth store
Ambassador's Ambition
Port boss targets more Dundee cruise visits and offshore wind work
2

Conversation