Meet the Bridge of Allan optometrist voted best in the country

Naomi Scott is determined to challenge the stereotype that optometrists only carry out eye tests and sell glasses.

The 40-year-old was named the UK’s optometrist of the year for her dedication to her patients and bettering national standards of eye care.

Naomi, who works at Emma Drewery Optometrists in Bridge of Allan, now hopes to use her platform to highlight how important her profession is to the health of the nation.

Optometrists are often the first to spot serious heath issues – from glaucoma and retinal detachment to diabetes and even strokes.

The Callander mum-of-three said: “Optometry is a vital part of the NHS and we are now the first port of call for eye health.

“I believe this is how it should be as we are experts in the field and have all the high-tech equipment on hand – and many of us can prescribe.

“Covid changed how optometry was seen in the UK.

“No longer are we just seen as people who do eye tests and sell glasses.”

Giving Covid jabs was a ‘career highlight’

Naomi, who is also part of the Vision Scotland team, has worked across Tayside and Forth Valley during her 18 year career in optometry.

At 25, she was the youngest ever female director of a Specsavers store when she took the helm at the Dundee branch.

Meanwhile, the former Dollar Academy pupil earned her independent prescribing qualification in 2022.

Naomi provided emergency eye care across Forth Valley during the pandemic.

She worked with the Forth Valley Ophthalmology and the Scottish Government to set up live-streaming of optometry appointments to allow consultant ophthalmologists to sit in on her consultations.

She also stepped up to be part of the Covid-19 vaccination team, which she describes as a ‘career highlight’.

Now she has scooped the coveted optometrist of the year title at the 2025 Eyecare Awards.

The event brought together 240 professionals from across the UK and Ireland.

Naomi added: “I was delighted to be recognised for my hard work. All the lunches I have worked through and late night calls I have made have been appreciated.

“My job is my vocation and absolutely love it. I give the same care to patients as I would a family member and try to really listen to them.

“I am lucky to have many wonderful patients who have stayed with me and to work with amazing people.”

Bridge of Allan optometrist ‘goes extra mile’

Karen Mooney, practice manager at Emma Drewery Optometrists, praised Naomi’s dedication.

She said: “Naomi’s ability to deliver excellent care with her real, genuine heart is one of the many reasons she stands out.

“She has demonstrated to everyone in our clinic that service with empathy is best.

“Naomi has also taught our practice that nurturing a strong network of health professionals leads to best-in-class patient care.

Practice owner Eddie Russell, added: “Naomi is an incredible professional who continually goes that extra mile.

“She knows vision problems can be concerning for people so makes sure everyone leaves feeling better than when they arrived.”