Business & Environment Business

Dundee publican has ‘big plans’ after acquiring new premises

Kirstyn Bruce already operates the Balcony Karaoke Bar on Ward Road.

By James Simpson
Balcony Lounge on Ward Road, Dundee
The Balcony Lounge opened earlier in February. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A Dundee publican says she has “big plans” after taking over the premises beside her popular bar.

Balcony Karaoke Bar proprietor Kirstyn Bruce has opened the Balcony Lounge on the site of the former Number 1’s bar and restaurant.

The Ward Road venue opened its doors earlier in February, serving “real pub food” with entertainment also planned.

Kirstyn, 52, said the success of the karaoke bar has been one of the factors behind the expansion.

The Balcony Lounge has opened on Ward Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The Balcony Karaoke Bar has been hugely popular since opening. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomosn

She said: “It’s great to be open, we’ve been looking for something with a kitchen space for a while.

“It wasn’t a deal breaker that our new site had to be next door to our pub but it’s worked out well.

“The success of the Balcony Karaoke Bar over recent years has been a factor in taking this step.

“I’ve got nearly 40 years experience in the pub trade, including time working in the kitchen at the Arctic Bar previously.

“Our focus is to deliver real pub food.

“It’s great being back in the kitchen and the feedback has been excellent.

“We’ve already had folk coming back for a second visit since we opened for food.”

Plans for new venture next to Dundee’s Balcony Karaoke Bar

While Kirstyn is enjoying being back in the kitchen preparing meals, she has already secured several tribute acts to perform.

She added: “We’ve invested in the kitchen, entertainment system and also on performers.

“There is definitely a focus on a meal and a show when people come in here.”

The Balcony Lounge is looking to put on a selection of entertainment. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The new venue opened just weeks after Number 1’s announced it would close. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

The new venue opened just weeks after Number 1’s announced it would close.

Kirstyn continued: “We’ve got drag shows and a Johnny Cash tribute act appearing soon.

“The early interest in the entertainment has been really positive.

“We’ve worked hard to get the Balcony bar where it is now.

“We’re going to be investing the same energy into the food and entertainment in the lounge.

“The signage was changed over the lounge recently and it felt more real that we’re now open.”

Elsewhere, the firm behind Hot World Cuisine has revealed plans to invest more than £1million in the old Arnold Clark site.

Conversation