11 empty Dunfermline shop units and what’s planned for them

High streets across the country are continuing to struggle.

And while Dunfermline seems to be faring better than some of its neighbours, the city centre is not exempt from the challenges facing the retail sector.

Despite the presence of major retailers like M&S, Primark and Next – which continue to pull in shoppers – there are still some significant gaps in Dunfermline’s shopping landscape.

The Courier takes a look at some of the key empty shop units in the city centre and what – if anything – is planned for them.

Unit E, Kingsgate Centre

The biggest vacant rental space available in Dunfermline is that of the former Debenhams department store.

Debenhams closed in February 2021, leaving the Kingsgate’s main anchor retail space empty.

So far, no one has taken over the three-floor retail unit.

However, it has been used for one-off events like a Nerf battle.

Town centre property consultant GWC is actively promoting the unit, which is offered for lease with an undisclosed annual rental cost.

Plans for old Debenhams stores in other cities include a Frasers outlet in Dundee and an entertainment centre, food court and gym in Stirling.

93 High Street

H Samuel jewellers was once a mainstay on most high streets.

However, like in many other locations, the chain shut its Dunfermline High Street branch in June 2020 – and the unit has been empty ever since.

Property agent Shepherd is marketing the unit and describes it as commanding a “prime location”.

Priced at £175,000, the site is said to be “under offer” from an as-yet undisclosed buyer.

85-89 High Street

The double-fronted shop unit situated mid-way along High Street has been vacant since Poundworld moved out in June 2018.

Comprising of a ground floor shop as well as a basement for storage, it was being marketed as a lease sale valued at £80,000.

However, Novaloca – which was handling the sale – has since deactivated the marketing of the unit and its future remains unclear.

19-23 High Street

When the Andrew Thomson shop closed its doors in October 2020, it marked the end of a Dunfermline institution and more than 90 years of retail history.

The former furniture and audio-visual shop has been empty since.

DM Hall is marketing the double-fronted property, which boasts 2,693 sq ft of retail space.

The unit is available for purchase with the sale price recently reduced to £159,000.

Unit 54, Kingsgate Centre

The DW Sports at Unit 54 in the Kingsgate Shopping Centre was once one of the main sports clothing retailers in the city.

It closed its two-storey unit after the firm, part of Wigan Athletic Football Club owner Dave Whelan’s portfolio, went into administration in August 2020.

Following that, it was used as a temporary Covid vaccination drop-in centre in 2022 but otherwise has remained empty.

GCW is marketing the property for lease with an annual rent of £45,000.

Unit 13, Kingsgate Centre

The rent-to-buy specialist BrightHouse collapsed in March 2020 with its UK stores, including its Dunfermline shop in the Kingsgate, closing soon after.

The unit, just a few doors along from the Kingsgate entrance to M&S, is seen as a prime location within the shopping centre.

However, like other sites in the centre, it so far has failed to attract a tenant.

This unit is also being marketed by GCW for an annual rent of £45,000.

2-4 High Street

This large fronted ground-floor retail property – formerly Pagan Inspired – commands a prominent position on the corner of High Street and Bruce Street.

Having been previously marketed by Novaloca, it is now listed as having been let.

The site has been vacant for several years – however, there is recent evidence of some improvement work having taken place.

The shop frontage has been recently painted, but it is unclear who has taken on the unit.

Plans were approved in 2018 to convert the site into two flats.

19 & 21 Bruce Street

The Carpet Shop and neighbouring former Betfred bookies on Bruce Street have been vacant for some time.

However, the owner of Khushi’s – Riaz Mohammed – has been granted planning permission for a 131-seat restaurant on the site.

His plans involve knocking together the two shops to create a single space.

No further details have yet been confirmed about the planned restaurant.

However, plans show a bar and waiting area in the former Betfred building, and a large restaurant for 112 customers at the other side.

24 Bruce Street

The one-time popular takeaway Moni’s Grill on Bruce Street closed in 2024.

It was then offered for sale through DM Hall at offers in the region of £120,000.

It has recently been marked as “under offer” – suggesting a new business could soon move in – but no further details have been revealed.

11 Chalmers Street

This unit on Chalmers Street was once home to the Bubbles Bathroom and fitted kitchen shop.

At the time, it was a showroom and office space for the business, but later vacated, it had been up for sale at £199,999.

It has now been sold according to Novoloca’s online listing with work taking place on the shop front.

Plans were approved in 2021 for two flats in a first-floor commercial unit at the site but it has not been confirmed if this is going ahead.

