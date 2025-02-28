Perth couple to open Italian cafe with art gallery and social hub

A Perth couple are opening an Italian osteria after finding a “gap in the market” for a venue that combines food, art, and social culture.

Neil McCulloch and Francesca Tata met at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design in Dundee in 2021.

After four years of planning, their dream is set to become a reality next month with the opening of Osteria Bau Bau in Perth city centre.

The cafe and gallery – described as a “hip, contemporary, and cultural hub” – will be located on St John’s Place, with an expected launch by the end of March.

‘There’s nothing like this in Perth,’ says Osteria owner

Francesca, 28, is originally from near Venice and is passionate about introducing a traditional Venetian osteria to Perth.

“An osteria is a typical Venetian-style bar that opens from breakfast until evening,” she told The Courier.

“It’ll serve coffee, Venetian street food, good wine and a small selection of simple food and drinks.

“We’re going to specialise in spritz, which is also from my region.”

The eatery will also offer tiramisu, which the couple believes originated in Francesca’s home province in Italy.

“There’s nothing like this in Perth,” she added.

“While there are already some Italian-inspired businesses, we are going to focus on the Veneto region, and propose food that you cannot find anywhere else.”

A new artists’ hub for Perth

Neil and Francesca are both artists and have spent the past year running successful workshops at the city’s Craft Beer Bottle Shop.

The pair will continue their life drawing classes once a week at Osteria Bau Bau, with plans to expand and invite other artists to run workshops and talks.

“At art school you curate, promote and organise exhibitions and do an opening night which are always really popular,” Neil said.

“Our hub will be another good way of getting people in and for artists to network, but it’s open for everybody – you don’t necessarily need to be into art to come along.”

The couple’s first exhibition will feature the work of Frances Ryan, with the official opening planned to coincide with the display.

A ‘gap in the market’ for a social and cultural space in Perth

Neil and Francesca believe Perth is primed for a multifunctional venue combining food, music and the arts.

“We’ve spoken with students at Perth College and there’s definitely a need for a space like this,” they said.

Beyond being an art gallery, Osteria Bau Bau will feature live music, including jazz nights and DJ performances.

The pair say they will also like to hold book talks.

The opening hours will be Wednesday to Sunday, from 8.30am to 3pm during the week, and 8.30am to 9pm on the weekends.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, an Indian restaurant in Blairgowrie is gearing up to open next week.