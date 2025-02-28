Perth couple to open Italian cafe with art gallery and social hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Perth couple to open Italian cafe with art gallery and social hub

Two artists are preparing to open a "hip, contemporary" Italian cafe and gallery in the city centre.

By Lucy Scarlett
Perth couple Neil McCulloch and Francesca Tata.
Neil McCulloch and Francesca Tata are spearheading the project. Image: Tomas Van Pottelbergh

A Perth couple are opening an Italian osteria after finding a “gap in the market” for a venue that combines food, art, and social culture.

Neil McCulloch and Francesca Tata met at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design in Dundee in 2021.

After four years of planning, their dream is set to become a reality next month with the opening of Osteria Bau Bau in Perth city centre.

The cafe and gallery – described as a “hip, contemporary, and cultural hub” – will be located on St John’s Place, with an expected launch by the end of March.

‘There’s nothing like this in Perth,’ says Osteria owner

Francesca, 28, is originally from near Venice and is passionate about introducing a traditional Venetian osteria to Perth.

“An osteria is a typical Venetian-style bar that opens from breakfast until evening,” she told The Courier.

“It’ll serve coffee, Venetian street food, good wine and a small selection of simple food and drinks.

“We’re going to specialise in spritz, which is also from my region.”

Osteria Bau Bau.
The business aims to open next month. Image: Tomas Van Pottelbergh

The eatery will also offer tiramisu, which the couple believes originated in Francesca’s home province in Italy.

“There’s nothing like this in Perth,” she added.

“While there are already some Italian-inspired businesses, we are going to focus on the Veneto region, and propose food that you cannot find anywhere else.”

A new artists’ hub for Perth

Neil and Francesca are both artists and have spent the past year running successful workshops at the city’s Craft Beer Bottle Shop.

The pair will continue their life drawing classes once a week at Osteria Bau Bau, with plans to expand and invite other artists to run workshops and talks.

“At art school you curate, promote and organise exhibitions and do an opening night which are always really popular,” Neil said.

Frances Ryan.
An example of Frances Ryan’s artwork that will be showcased. Image: Supplied

“Our hub will be another good way of getting people in and for artists to network, but it’s open for everybody – you don’t necessarily need to be into art to come along.”

The couple’s first exhibition will feature the work of Frances Ryan, with the official opening planned to coincide with the display.

A ‘gap in the market’ for a social and cultural space in Perth

Neil and Francesca believe Perth is primed for a multifunctional venue combining food, music and the arts.

“We’ve spoken with students at Perth College and there’s definitely a need for a space like this,” they said.

Beyond being an art gallery, Osteria Bau Bau will feature live music, including jazz nights and DJ performances.

The pair say they will also like to hold book talks.

The opening hours will be Wednesday to Sunday, from 8.30am to 3pm during the week, and 8.30am to 9pm on the weekends.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, an Indian restaurant in Blairgowrie is gearing up to open next week.

