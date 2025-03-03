How a Dundee firm builds wind and watertight homes in a day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

How a Dundee firm builds wind and watertight homes in a day

Timber Engineering wants more homes to be built quicker to address the housing crisis.

Timber Engineering co-founder and director Eddie Wighton. Image: Timber Engineering
By Rob McLaren

A Dundee business says its timber frames used for housebuilding can dramatically reduce the time it takes to create a home.

Typically it takes between three and six weeks to erect the walls and roof of a house and make it wind and watertight.

But Timber Engineering’s process means this can be achieved in as little as a day.

The company was established by Eddie Wighton and Mike Pratt, who also founded city housebuilder InverTay Homes.

Having developed and refined their timber frames for their own homes, they realised their system could also provide a boost to other housebuilders.

Timber Engineering has set ambitious growth targets, believing its solution – which combines speed with energy efficiency – could contribute towards more homes being built and help relieve the housing crisis.

Speeding up construction

Eddie said the company developed its own timber frames after being dissatisfied with what was available on the market.

He said: “The quality and reliability were not what we were after.

“In the early days of InverTay we built up the timber frames on site. Four of us would carry the frames out of a shed that we put up on the construction site. It was quite a slow process.

“It led us to look at how we could make our processes faster and more efficient.”

They decided using larger panels would speed up the time on site, which is the most expensive element.

This led to entire sides of homes being constructed off-site at the company’s premises at Pierce Avenue.

The timber frame panels are created at the Dundee manufacturing unit. Image: Timber Engineering.
Then whole sides of homes are lifted by crane into place on construction sites. Image: Timber Engineering.

The focus has been on creating a product with sustainability and energy efficiency credentials.

For InverTay Homes even the windows are installed into the panels before they are transported and lifted into place by cranes on site.

“The panels we make are now up to 14 metres long,” said Eddie.

“What it’s meant for InverTay Homes is that we have a completely harmonised process because we’re the developer, housebuilder and manufacturer.

“We want to achieve maximum efficiency on the construction while increasing energy efficiency on the end product so the customer can get more bang for their buck.

“Creating the panels for another housebuilder can take slightly longer, as the design is probably not quite as optimised.

“But we can still put up a wind and watertight home in three days which is still a vast reduction from the three to six weeks which is typical.”

Timber Engineering growth plans

Timber Engineering was spun off as its own entity five years ago and has since completed projects all over the UK.

It has ambitious targets to grow this arm of the business by 30% this year.

Currently the Dundee firm typically installs as well as manufactures the panels but as orders ramp up it is looking to partner with other companies who can take on the installation element.

Eddie said: “If the whole industry was to look at building in a far more efficient way, then we should be able to deliver more houses per annum and do a small bit to tackle the housing crisis.

Timber Engineering founders and directors Eddie Wighton and Mike Pratt. Image: Timber Engineering

“As an industry we can do better if we stop fighting against each other and start working together.

“Then perhaps we can get beyond this situation where people are buying poor quality houses because that’s all that’s available or people are living in housing stock that’s just not fit for purpose.”

Conversation