Cash-strapped Dundee Rep hit with £32k funding cut from council budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Cash-strapped Dundee Rep hit with £32k funding cut from council budget

Dundee City Council slashed its support for the theatre by more than 10%.

By Paul Malik
Dundee Rep Theatre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Dundee Rep Theatre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

Dundee Rep chiefs say its £32,000 cut from the council budget will significantly impact the theatre’s offering.

Last week councillors passed the budget which sees more than 10% slashed from funding for The Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre.

It remains a fixture on the city’s cultural map.

But the award-winning theatre now faces “inevitable” changes to what it can offer after the council decision.

The Rep will receive £286,000 from Dundee City Council next year, down from £318,000 in both 2024 and 2023.

And it is already running at a loss, having posted a £667,000 pre-tax deficit in its annual accounts to March 31 2024.

This follows an even larger loss of £810,000 the year before.

Dundee Rep budget cut

Locals took part in a large consultation leading up to the budget being set.

Rep bosses claim it was “clear” from the survey how important the theatre was to locals.

A spokesperson for The Rep added: “During the budget consultation, Dundee residents made it clear how important Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre is to them, with a significant proportion of respondents stating that our funding should not be cut at all when asked directly, making the council’s decision to reduce our funding starker.

“At a time of increasing social isolation and a growing mental health crisis, the work we do to address societal issues has never been more vital.

Dundee Rep hosted a performance of favourite Oor Wullie over the Christmas period. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“This 10.1% cut to our Dundee City Council funding is deeply disappointing and will inevitably limit our ability to support those who need it most with a reduction to the offer we can make for local people.

“We will make details of the changes required, because of this decision by the council, available in the coming weeks as part of our 2025/26 budgeting process.”

Dundee City Council budget

Councillors agreed the city’s budget last month at a meeting which saw a number of savings and tax increases introduced.

Council tax will go up by 8%, while a number of city cultural institutions will face either drastic funding cuts or — in the case of Caird Park golf course — be scrapped entirely.

Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA) and Dundee Science Centre have also had their council funding reduced.

However, a series of cultural investments were also approved.

These included additional £50,000 to Leisure and Culture Dundee to support the continued opening of Broughty Castle on a reduced hours basis.

An additional £300,000 for the recruitment of additional seasonal environment staff and to support ongoing community clear up works has also been pledged.

More from Business

Timber Engineering co-founder and director Eddie Wighton. Image: Timber Engineering
How a Dundee firm builds wind and watertight homes in a day
Discovery Flexibles owner and CEO Jimmy Urquhart achieved the impossible when he took over the Dundee firm in 2019. Image: Alan Richardson
Dundee boss risked it all to rescue failing factory - but paid with his…
3
Perth couple Neil McCulloch and Francesca Tata.
Perth couple to open Italian cafe with art gallery and social hub
5
Balcony Lounge on Ward Road, Dundee
Dundee publican has 'big plans' after taking over bar next door
3
Ambassador's Ambition
Cruise firms may snub Dundee and Fife if new tax is introduced
2
CR0051971, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. The Reading Rooms Renovation Journey. Picture Shows: Develpper Derek Soutar inside The Reading Rooms in Dundee as it begins its renovation journey. Thursday 6th February 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
I got to peek inside closed-up Blackscroft club with developer Derek. Here's what I…
6
The new John Clark dealership in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
John Clark to open new £12m Dundee car dealership
Optometrist of the year Naomi Scott goes above and beyond for her patients at her Bridge of Allan clinic. Image: Kirsten Johnson/DC Thomson
Meet the Bridge of Allan optometrist voted best in the country
The Glen Tavern in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View
Jobs lost as Dunfermline pub shuts
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock (12224794b) DIY and home improvements brand Wickes have reported like for like growth in their sales over more than 22% compared to pre Covid-19 Pandemic levels Wickes financial results, Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey, UK - 21 Jul 2021
Wickes opening new Dunfermline store after Homebase closure

Conversation