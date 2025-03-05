Council-funded Dundee e-bike scheme collapsed owing more than £800k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council-funded Dundee e-bike scheme collapsed owing more than £800k

Dundee City Council gave Ride-On Scotland £50,000 to buy e-bikes

By Paul Malik
Dundee e-bike hire scheme was run by Ride-On Scotland. Image: Supplied.
Dundee e-bike hire scheme was run by Ride-On Scotland. Image: Supplied.

The company responsible for delivering Dundee’s e-bike hire scheme, backed by £50,000 from the public purse, collapsed with debts of close to £810,000.

Ride-On Scotland Ltd failed to pay around £770,000 to HMRC in pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) taxes and national insurance (NI) contributions.

The firm was liquidated in February 2023 after Ride-On stopped running the popular cycle-hire scheme in the winter of 2022.

And its substantial fleet of e-bikes — bought in part by Dundee City Council — has been sold by liquidators FRP Advisory.

The £50,974 raised by their sale has not been returned to the council and the local authority says it is not trying to recoup the funds.

And HMRC, listed as a secondary preferred creditor, will not be given a penny of the £770,000 owed.

Council approved Ride-On purchase

Councillors approved the purchase of bikes, using £50,000 in public funds provided by Transport Scotland’s Energy Saving Trust’s E-Bike Grant Fund, in 2019.

It was part of the local authority’s wider Dundee Cycling Strategy.

And the ringfenced cash was given to the council by Transport Scotland specifically for the purpose of introducing the Ride-On public e-bike hire scheme.

Having bought the e-bikes, the council then leased them to Ride-On in “exchange for discounted offers that can be used to extend the membership of the scheme to identified groups — including residents living in areas where there are low levels of bike ownership.”

The council contribution bought 60 bikes.

An e-bike at V&A Dundee. Image: Supplied.

Ride-On Scotland had a fleet of around 200 bikes in Dundee, which were sold for £50,974.

Vans owned by the company were also sold, to the tune of around £25,000.

FRP Advisory were paid £60,596 for their liquidation work.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Ride-On Scotland established their bike hire scheme in Dundee using private finance.

“A Scottish Government grant was secured by the council in 2019 to help support Ride-On Scotland with some of their infrastructure costs during the set-up period.

“The council does not consider itself a creditor and is not seeking the repayment of any money.”

Who owns Ride-On Scotland?

Ride-On Scotland Ltd was incorporated in October 2018, by Spain-based CEO Miguel Vital Huici.

Mr Vital Huici is still listed as the firm’s director on Companies House.

But in July 2020, significant control of the firm was given to Enzen Limited.

Mr Vital Huici told The Courier he did not wish to discuss the company’s downfall.

He also blamed the bankruptcy on Enzen, who did not respond to our request for comment.

The most recent accounts for Enzen Limited, who are not listed as directors of Ride-On Scotland, show the company made a pre-tax loss of more than £23 million to March 31 2023.

The firm is registered in Solihul, England.

It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Enzen Global UK Ltd, whose address is also in Solihul.

Enzen Global UK Ltd reported a pre-tax profit of more than £7m to March 31 2023.

And they had a turnover of more than £48m in the same year.

