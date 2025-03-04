Kirkcaldy restaurant boss to reopen old Society nightclub under new name

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Kirkcaldy restaurant boss to reopen old Society nightclub under new name

Jock's Grill House owner Ross Anderson has taken over the Charlotte Street building.

By Ellidh Aitken
The old Society building will become The Venue. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A Kirkcaldy restaurant owner has revealed plans to reopen the former Society nightclub under a new name.

Ross Anderson, 37, who runs Jock’s Grill House on High Street, has taken over the Charlotte Street building alongside a group of silent investors

He is planning to turn the space into a new multi-use venture called The Venue.

It will have a beer garden with a BBQ and playground, a tapas and wine restaurant with cocktails, a main club room and a VIP space.

Ross, who is from Kirkcaldy, told The Courier: “We are away to start on the refurb inside.

“We will be redecorating the whole building so there is quite a lot needing done.

“We hope to have it all done by mid-April.

“We are going to divide the space into different areas, so there will be a playground with a BBQ area, the restaurant will be tapas and wine and there will be a bar with cocktails.

Ross Anderson is behind the plans. Image: Ross Anderson

“Then the main club room, which we hope to have open Thursday to Sunday if there is demand, will have entertainment like bands and maybe even comedy and magic.

“There will also be a VIP room for private parties and events.

“I am the owner of Jock’s Grill House so have been working in the industry for a long time.

“I started with an ice cream place in 2017, then moved on to a cafe and opened up Jock’s in 2021.

“We then moved to our premises on the high street in 2023.”

Ross says he has been working on ideas for The Venue since being contacted by the group of investors in January.

He hopes that the new space will “offer something for everyone”.

The head chef at the restaurant, named No 13 Charlotte Street, will be Kieran Diar, who runs the Jock’s Grill House kitchen and who will work across both locations.

Ross added: “A couple of the silent investors got in touch with me as none of them have experience in the industry, they are putting the money in and I am putting the ideas in.

“It is a big beautiful building in the centre of the high street and we are hoping that, because before it was aimed at mainly 18 to 25-year-olds, it will include everybody.

“It is open throughout the week and there will be entertainment that appeals to all age groups, we are trying to offer something for everyone.

How The Venue could look. Image: Ross Anderson

“I have always said the Society building would be nice to own but never considered I would have it.

“It is unconfirmed just now how much we will have to put into it with all the costs involved.

“I don’t know if we will get it to 100% before opening but we will continue to reinvest as the year goes on.”

Ross is aiming to open The Venue on April 16 with a grand opening event held the following weekend.

Society closed in January, citing a rejected council application to extend the opening hours as a reason behind the decision.

