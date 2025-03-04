Kirkcaldy restaurant boss to reopen old Society nightclub under new name

A Kirkcaldy restaurant owner has revealed plans to reopen the former Society nightclub under a new name.

Ross Anderson, 37, who runs Jock’s Grill House on High Street, has taken over the Charlotte Street building alongside a group of silent investors

He is planning to turn the space into a new multi-use venture called The Venue.

It will have a beer garden with a BBQ and playground, a tapas and wine restaurant with cocktails, a main club room and a VIP space.

Ross, who is from Kirkcaldy, told The Courier: “We are away to start on the refurb inside.

“We will be redecorating the whole building so there is quite a lot needing done.

“We hope to have it all done by mid-April.

“We are going to divide the space into different areas, so there will be a playground with a BBQ area, the restaurant will be tapas and wine and there will be a bar with cocktails.

“Then the main club room, which we hope to have open Thursday to Sunday if there is demand, will have entertainment like bands and maybe even comedy and magic.

“There will also be a VIP room for private parties and events.

“I am the owner of Jock’s Grill House so have been working in the industry for a long time.

“I started with an ice cream place in 2017, then moved on to a cafe and opened up Jock’s in 2021.

“We then moved to our premises on the high street in 2023.”

Ross says he has been working on ideas for The Venue since being contacted by the group of investors in January.

He hopes that the new space will “offer something for everyone”.

The head chef at the restaurant, named No 13 Charlotte Street, will be Kieran Diar, who runs the Jock’s Grill House kitchen and who will work across both locations.

Ross added: “A couple of the silent investors got in touch with me as none of them have experience in the industry, they are putting the money in and I am putting the ideas in.

“It is a big beautiful building in the centre of the high street and we are hoping that, because before it was aimed at mainly 18 to 25-year-olds, it will include everybody.

“It is open throughout the week and there will be entertainment that appeals to all age groups, we are trying to offer something for everyone.

“I have always said the Society building would be nice to own but never considered I would have it.

“It is unconfirmed just now how much we will have to put into it with all the costs involved.

“I don’t know if we will get it to 100% before opening but we will continue to reinvest as the year goes on.”

Ross is aiming to open The Venue on April 16 with a grand opening event held the following weekend.

Society closed in January, citing a rejected council application to extend the opening hours as a reason behind the decision.