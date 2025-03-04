Owner of Perth toy shop announces ‘heartbreaking’ closure after more than 20 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owner of Perth toy shop announces ‘heartbreaking’ closure after more than 20 years

Fun Junction The Toy Stop will close in May.

By Andrew Robson
The Fun Junction Toy Shop in Perth has announced it will close.
The Fun Junction Toy Stop in Perth. Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The owner of a Perth toy shop has announced its “heartbreaking” closure after more than 20 years in the city centre.

Fun Junction The Toy Stop, on Old High Street, will close its doors in May.

Owner Karen Christie says declining footfall has led to the decision.

Speaking to The Courier, Karen said: “It has been an extremely difficult decision to make, however, the sad fact is that we cannot continue.

‘Footfall has dropped off the planet’

“Footfall has dropped off the planet – and it’s much worse than it was 12 months ago.

“Not enough people are shopping in person, it’s far too easy to sit on a phone or a computer these days.”

Karen previously called for the public to back independent city centre shops after suffering a “massive decline” in trade.

She was forced to reduce her opening hours at the time.

Karen Christie has ran the store for more than 20 years.
Karen Christie has run the store for more than 20 years. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Despite announcing the closure of the Perth store, Fun Junction has no plans to close its Crieff store and online shop.

Karen said: “We’re going to be shifting some focus to our website and the Crieff store – which has the benefit of holidaymakers.

“Holidaymakers tend to browse and spend much more time in the store and see the value of shopping in person.”

Fun Junction The Toy Stop in Perth will close on May 10.

Inside the Old High Street Toy Shop in Perth
Inside the Old High Street store. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Karen added: “I’d just like to thank our loyal customers who have supported the shop for the last 20 years.

“We’re all devastated it has come to this but unfortunately that’s just the way things are – it feels like we’ve let them down.

“We’ve always tried our absolute best to serve our customers and it breaks our hearts that we’ve had to close.”

Conversation