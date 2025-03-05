Restaurant unit at Dunfermline’s Alhambra Theatre put on market after closure

A Dunfermline restaurant unit at the Alhambra Theatre has gone on the market after its sudden closure.

The former Monterey Jack’s site, which is attached to the famous theatre building, is available to rent.

The Canmore Street restaurant previously served American-style meals including gourmet burgers, hot dogs, chicken, nachos, and pizzas.

However, signs were put up in December saying the restaurant was shut due to staffing shortages.

Now, the 35-cover restaurant unit has gone up for lease.

‘Enormous’ potential for former Monterey Jack’s restaurant site in Dunfermline

Cornerstone Business Agents, which is handling the sale, says the potential is “enormous”.

The listing says: “Although not currently trading, the potential for suitable experienced and motivated operators is enormous.

“The opportunity, however, is much more than a facility for the theatre.

“Its prominent corner location in the centre of Dunfermline makes it ideally placed to serve a wide variety of customers, including the many shoppers who visit Dunfermline town centre, office workers and others living in the area and visiting this city.”

The leasehold is available for £15,000 annually on a minimum five-year term.

It comes after Richard Fergie of the Monterey Jack’s group previously told the Dunfermline Press that the restaurant was “under review”.

Mr Fergie blamed a downturn in the post-Covid economy as well as spiralling costs.

The restaurant chain still has restaurants in locations including Perth and Stirling.

The Courier has taken a look at 11 empty shop units in Dunfermline and what is planned for them.