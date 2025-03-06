Angus Pest King on rats, bedbugs, fleas and why business is booming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Pest King on rats, bedbugs, fleas and why business is booming

Ben West set up Pest King last year and deals with infestations across Tayside, Fife and Aberdeen.

By Paul Malik
Ben West, director of Pest King.
When Ben West graduated with a degree in forensic science from Abertay, he didn’t expect he would be making a living dealing with pest infestations.

But Brechin’s Pest King has not looked back and after five years learning the industry he now enjoys the freedom brought from running his own company.

Joined by canine colleague Loki, Ben works across Tayside, Fife and Aberdeen dealing with rats, mice, birds and bedbugs, to name a few of the services he offers.

And no two days are the same, he told The Courier, with each new job bringing challenges — be that clearing wasps from an attic, rats from pipework or bedbugs from furniture.

Brechin’s Pest King

Ben had not started his working life planning on a career in pest control.

“I graduated from Abertay University with a degree in forensic sciences and I ended up getting a job with a nationwide pest control company,  which was somewhat of an unexpected career path,” he said.

“I gained hands-on experience in roles such as a technician, surveyor, all the way up to account management.

“And with the extensive knowledge gained from those roles, I decided to start my own business.

“I’ve been in the industry for over five and a half years now and Pest King has been running for just coming up for six months. And it’s been a great success thus far.

“We do all aspects of pest control. So we cover the likes of rodent control, bird control, insect control — which includes the likes of fleas, bedbugs, things like that.

“As well as doing other things like loft clearances and things like that for commercial and residential properties.

“So we do a lot of work for both the commercial and residential side of things, and we’re very busy at the moment.”

Council cuts lead to increased pests

And the pest control business is booming, Ben said.

Cuts to cleansing services across council areas has seen a surge in call-outs for rat and mice infestations.

Ben said he is proud of the work he carries out, and has received more than 50 five-star reviews in just six months.

“Pests are more prominent than they’ve ever been, there are many factors that have contributed towards this.

“Council cuts will inevitably be one of them, however it isn’t solely responsible.

 

“And the demand for rodent services especially, is higher than ever.

“There’s a lot of rodent issues going about and a lot larger infestations as well, especially in city centres.

“As a repercussion of that, they start to move into residential and commercial properties. And it just spirals from there.

“So it’s really important they get on top of those infestations and get professionals in to deal with that issue, to nip it in the bud before it escalates.

“And while council cuts may have reduced pest control services, leading to slower responses to infestations, it is just one factor among many.

“Addressing pest issues effectively requires a combination of environmental management, improved waste disposal, and targeted pest control strategies.”

