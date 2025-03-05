Meet the St Andrews silversmith hosting jewellery making hen parties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the St Andrews silversmith hosting jewellery making hen parties

East Nook studio owner Alana Peden has hosted birthday events, family meetings and even hen parties.

Alana Peden has seen a jewellery party boom at East Nook Studio in St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

By Kirsten Johnson

Helping others experience the joy of jewellery making is one of the best parts of Alana Peden’s job.

The mum of two has been running her own studio, East Nook, in St Andrews for more than a decade.

Now, the independent “one woman show” has been named one of Britain’s top 100 small businesses.

As well as making a range of silver and porcelain pieces, from rings to bangles and necklaces, Alana also offers classes and private parties.

Alana makes a range of jewellery pieces at her St Andrews studio, East Nook, as well as hosting classes and parties. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The 44-year-old Duncan of Jordanstone graduate revealed she has seen a increase in the number of people taking part in her group workshops and booking private classes since the pandemic.

Why people enjoying making jewellery

People get in touch to celebrate special birthdays, hen weekends and sometimes just to spend quality time with a friend or family member.

“I think people really value being together since Covid,” Alana told The Courier.

“Being together making jewellery is a really fun activity but also gives you time to chat and connect – compared to a night out.

“It’s both a sociable and therapeutic activity and you get to go home with a piece of jewellery you made.

“I am definitely doing more jewellery parties now than I did prior to 2020.

“I’ve worked hard to ensure my classes and parties are a memorable experience and it fills my heart that people come back time and again.”

Alana, who was born and brought up in St Andrews, regularly see people travel from across the UK to her studio and from as far away as the United States.

Friends enjoying a recent class at East Nook Studio. Image: Alana Peden

In 2012, she began working from a hut her father built her in her garden but as the business grew, she looked for a larger property that would give her space to teach on site.

In 2017, she moved to her current space in an old malt barn in the Westport area of the Fife town.

Initially trading under the name Nook, she changed to East Nook – a play on East Neuk – after discovering the American bookstore chain Barnes and Noble owned the Nook domain name.

East Nook personal recommendations

Alana, who also works with a range of charities to offer outreach classes for school groups and people with additional needs, admits: “It is the perfect space and I jumped at the chance when I heard it was available.

“I used to have to trail all my heavy tools with me to various locations to teach, so it’s great to have my own space.”

Alana has embraced social media in recent years to give people an insight into the work she does, but says “word of mouth” remains her best marketing tool.

Much of her enquiries come from “personal recommendations”, which she admits, “makes me feel like I must be doing a good job.”

Alana, who also leads an all-women craft collective in the town, added: “St Andrews is a wonderful location for people to visit, and I feel very lucky to have my studio here.”

Some of Alana’s recent pieces for sale at East Nook Studio. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Addressing East Nook’s ‘top 100’ accolade from Small Business Britain, which saw her invited to the House of Lords to celebrate, Alana said: “As an independent, I never expected to be recognised in this way.

“The last few years have been tough for small businesses and I am so glad to still be doing what I love and letting others experience the joy of jewellery making.

“It has taken hard work and resilience but it had been worth it.”

