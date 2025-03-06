‘High-end’ gift shop on Dundee’s Murraygate shuts just 2 years after opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘High-end’ gift shop on Dundee’s Murraygate shuts just 2 years after opening

Keepsakes opened in the former Disney store unit in February 2023.

By Andrew Robson
The Keepsakes store has been emptied.
The Keepsakes store has closed. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A gift shop in Dundee city centre has shut just two years after opening.

Keepsakes on  Murraygate has closed in yet another blow for the once-thriving street.

Brothers Scott and Stephen Nicol opened the store in the former Disney shop unit in February 2023.

Items for sale included jewellery and handbags, handmade candles, canvases, prints, birthday gifts and kitchen items.

Keepsakes Dundee shop sold ‘high-end’ gifts

The duo described Keepsakes as a “high-end gift shop without the high-end prices”.

However, the store has now closed and the unit has been emptied.

The Courier has contacted Keepsake Scotland for more information on the Dundee closure.

The company also has stores in Pitlochry, Stirling, Loch Lomond, Inverness, and Ayr.

Brothers Scott and Stephen Nicol opened the store in 2023.
Brothers Scott and Stephen Nicol opened the store in 2023. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

It comes just days before nearby jewellery shop Beaverbrooks closes with that building put up for sale.

The Courier has taken a look at all the empty units on Murraygate and what is planned for them.

Last month, readers had their say on the issues facing the shopping precinct.

