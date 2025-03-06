‘High-end’ gift shop on Dundee’s Murraygate shuts just 2 years after opening

A gift shop in Dundee city centre has shut just two years after opening.

Keepsakes on Murraygate has closed in yet another blow for the once-thriving street.

Brothers Scott and Stephen Nicol opened the store in the former Disney shop unit in February 2023.

Items for sale included jewellery and handbags, handmade candles, canvases, prints, birthday gifts and kitchen items.

Keepsakes Dundee shop sold ‘high-end’ gifts

The duo described Keepsakes as a “high-end gift shop without the high-end prices”.

However, the store has now closed and the unit has been emptied.

The Courier has contacted Keepsake Scotland for more information on the Dundee closure.

The company also has stores in Pitlochry, Stirling, Loch Lomond, Inverness, and Ayr.

It comes just days before nearby jewellery shop Beaverbrooks closes with that building put up for sale.

The Courier has taken a look at all the empty units on Murraygate and what is planned for them.

Last month, readers had their say on the issues facing the shopping precinct.