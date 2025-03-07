15 best pictures from event celebrating Courier Business Awards winners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

15 best pictures from event celebrating Courier Business Awards winners

The Winners' Dinner was another night to remember for our successful businesses.

Guests at the classy event at V&A Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Guests at the classy event at V&A Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

The winners of last year’s Courier Business Awards gathered in Dundee last night for a celebratory dinner.

The Winners’ Dinner was hosted by event partner Henderson Loggie at the V&A.

David Smith, managing partner at Henderson Loggie, said: “The night brings together an outstanding group of businesses and leaders who exemplify excellence and innovation across the region.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to celebrate their achievements, strengthen connections, and continue driving success in Courier Country.”

Courier Business Awards Winners’ Dinner

The event, hosted by main sponsors Henderson Loggie, is a night to congratulate the winners from last October’s ceremony. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Guests mingle at the event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fiona Morrison and Dave Boyce from Hillcrest. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
All the attendees at the Courier Business Awards Winners’ Dinner held at V&A Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Guests, including Emma Gray from Blackadders, toast their success. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Henderson Loggie team with Courier editor David Clegg.Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Mark Rice and Carmen Sinclair from Bella Mella. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Billy Ferguson and Kevin Brown from Alpha Projects, which won last year’s growth award. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Karen Perrie and Michael Wells from Carnoustie Golf Links, which won the leisure, tourism and hospitality prize last October. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Rob McLaren, David Smith, Graham Huband and Jacqueline Watson. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Marjory Stewart and Genna Millar from Dundee Bairns, winners of the community award. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Courier editor David Clegg speaks to the winners before the meal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
David Smith, managing partner of Henderson Loggie, congratulates all the winners. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Drinks and chat before the meal at the Courier Business Awards Winners’ Dinner at the V&A in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

More from Business

Sweetpea Cafe in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Owner makes 'incredibly difficult' decision to close Broughty Ferry and St Andrews cafes
Lee Donnelly opened his mobile barbershop in 2024. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Meet Dundee's mobile barber - delivering haircuts everywhere from The Law to your house
Lucy Nicholl with new owners of Ten57 cafe in Forfar Ben Nicholl and Dawn Morning
Why Angus businesswoman gifted brother her cafe
The Keepsakes store has been emptied.
'High-end' gift shop on Dundee's Murraygate shuts just 2 years after opening
8
Ben West, director of Pest King.
Angus Pest King on rats, bedbugs, fleas and why business is booming
Forth Valley College's Stirling campus is located on Drip Road. Image: Google Street View
Where does Forth Valley College's funding come from?
Alana Peden has seen a jewellery party boom at East Nook Studio in St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
St Andrews silversmith reveals popularity of jewellery parties
Monterey Jack's next to the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline.
Restaurant unit at Dunfermline's Alhambra Theatre put on market after closure
High Street, Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
11 empty Dunfermline shop units and what's planned for them
2
Dundee e-bike hire scheme was run by Ride-On Scotland. Image: Supplied.
Council-funded Dundee e-bike scheme collapsed owing more than £800k
8

Conversation