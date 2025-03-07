15 best pictures from event celebrating Courier Business Awards winners

The winners of last year’s Courier Business Awards gathered in Dundee last night for a celebratory dinner.

The Winners’ Dinner was hosted by event partner Henderson Loggie at the V&A.

David Smith, managing partner at Henderson Loggie, said: “The night brings together an outstanding group of businesses and leaders who exemplify excellence and innovation across the region.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to celebrate their achievements, strengthen connections, and continue driving success in Courier Country.”

Courier Business Awards Winners’ Dinner