Business 15 best pictures from event celebrating Courier Business Awards winners The Winners' Dinner was another night to remember for our successful businesses. Guests at the classy event at V&A Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson By Rob McLaren March 7 2025, 11:31am March 7 2025, 11:31am Share 15 best pictures from event celebrating Courier Business Awards winners Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/business-environment/business/5196170/courier-business-awards-winners-dinner-3/ Copy Link 0 comment The winners of last year’s Courier Business Awards gathered in Dundee last night for a celebratory dinner. The Winners’ Dinner was hosted by event partner Henderson Loggie at the V&A. David Smith, managing partner at Henderson Loggie, said: “The night brings together an outstanding group of businesses and leaders who exemplify excellence and innovation across the region. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to celebrate their achievements, strengthen connections, and continue driving success in Courier Country.” Courier Business Awards Winners’ Dinner The event, hosted by main sponsors Henderson Loggie, is a night to congratulate the winners from last October’s ceremony. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Guests mingle at the event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Fiona Morrison and Dave Boyce from Hillcrest. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson All the attendees at the Courier Business Awards Winners’ Dinner held at V&A Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Guests, including Emma Gray from Blackadders, toast their success. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The Henderson Loggie team with Courier editor David Clegg.Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Mark Rice and Carmen Sinclair from Bella Mella. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Billy Ferguson and Kevin Brown from Alpha Projects, which won last year’s growth award. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Karen Perrie and Michael Wells from Carnoustie Golf Links, which won the leisure, tourism and hospitality prize last October. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Rob McLaren, David Smith, Graham Huband and Jacqueline Watson. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Marjory Stewart and Genna Millar from Dundee Bairns, winners of the community award. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The Courier editor David Clegg speaks to the winners before the meal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson David Smith, managing partner of Henderson Loggie, congratulates all the winners. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Drinks and chat before the meal at the Courier Business Awards Winners’ Dinner at the V&A in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson All the Courier Business Awards 2024 winners
