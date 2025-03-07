Dundee restaurant Gidi Grill set to open venue in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee restaurant Gidi Grill set to open venue in St Andrews

The owners are vowing to take the "fresh, bright and intense flavours of West Africa and the Caribbean" to the Home of Golf.

By Neil Henderson
Gidi Grill in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Gidi Grill in Dundee. Image: Google Street View

The owners of a Dundee restaurant have unveiled plans to open a new venue in St Andrews.

Gidi Grill, which operates out of City Square, is set to open a branch in the Fife town.

Specialising in West African and Caribbean cuisine, Gidi Grill first opened under Mobolaji Adeniyi and Eniola Odejayi at City Quay before moving to its current home at City Square in 2022.

The pair then invested £1.5 million in opening a second restaurant in Aberdeen later that year.

Gidi Grill owners, Mo and Eniola Adeniyi.
Mobolaji Adeniyi and Eniola Odejayi from Gidi Grill. Image: Gidi Grill

Now they have revealed plans for their third outlet in St Andrews.

A post on Facebook – which tagged the Kinnettles Hotel – said: “Exciting news. We will be opening a restaurant in St Andrews very soon!

“Bringing the fresh, bright and intense flavours of West Africa and the Caribbean to the Home of Golf, St Andrews.

“More details coming soon.”

An opening date is yet to be confirmed.

Kinnettles Hotel, St Andrews.
Kinnettles Hotel, St Andrews. Image: Kinnettles Hotel, St Andrews

The Kinnettles Hotel has 15 boutique suites as well as a spa, whisky bar and restaurant.

Masterchef: The Professionals finalist, Dean Banks, opened his Haar restaurant at the hotel but later closed it in 2021 to relocate to Edinburgh.

The hotel’s website states that the restaurant is currently “closed for refurbishment”.

Elsewhere, the owner of Sweetpea Cafe in St Andrews and Broughty Ferry has made the “incredibly difficult” decision to close the venues.

