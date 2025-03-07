Dundee restaurant Gidi Grill set to open venue in St Andrews

The owners of a Dundee restaurant have unveiled plans to open a new venue in St Andrews.

Gidi Grill, which operates out of City Square, is set to open a branch in the Fife town.

Specialising in West African and Caribbean cuisine, Gidi Grill first opened under Mobolaji Adeniyi and Eniola Odejayi at City Quay before moving to its current home at City Square in 2022.

The pair then invested £1.5 million in opening a second restaurant in Aberdeen later that year.

Now they have revealed plans for their third outlet in St Andrews.

A post on Facebook – which tagged the Kinnettles Hotel – said: “Exciting news. We will be opening a restaurant in St Andrews very soon!

“Bringing the fresh, bright and intense flavours of West Africa and the Caribbean to the Home of Golf, St Andrews.

“More details coming soon.”

An opening date is yet to be confirmed.

The Kinnettles Hotel has 15 boutique suites as well as a spa, whisky bar and restaurant.

Masterchef: The Professionals finalist, Dean Banks, opened his Haar restaurant at the hotel but later closed it in 2021 to relocate to Edinburgh.

The hotel’s website states that the restaurant is currently “closed for refurbishment”.

