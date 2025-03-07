Owner makes ‘incredibly difficult’ decision to close Broughty Ferry and St Andrews cafes

The owner of cafes in Broughty Ferry and St Andrews has announced the “incredibly difficult” decision to close them.

Zoe Lawson has confirmed Sweetpea Cafe on Brook Street and its sister location in St Andrews Museum will close next Thursday.

The Sweetpea kitchen at Pitkerro Industrial Estate is also shutting.

She says the “incredibly difficult decision” comes after the premature birth of her son in November.

Zoe opened the Broughty Ferry cafe in September 2018 and married her husband Graham there during the pandemic.

A post on social media, shared by The Courier with permission from Zoe, said: “This is a post I never imagined having to write, but after a lot of thought and reflection, I’ve made the incredibly difficult decision to close Sweetpea Cafe as of March 13 2025.

“For the past six years, Sweetpea has been more than just a cafe – it’s been a huge part of my life.

“It’s been a place of community, laughter, and connection, filled with the most amazing customers and a team that has truly felt like family.

“I am so grateful for every single one of you who has walked through our doors, supported us, and made Sweetpea what it is today.

“As many of you know, my son Archie was born much earlier than expected in November, arriving at just 27 weeks.

“The past few months have been a whirlwind, and while I am beyond grateful to now have him home, his journey is far from over.

“His ongoing care and wellbeing have to come first, and that means making some very hard choices.

“Running a business takes everything you have, and right now, my everything needs to be with my family.

“My parents, Jane and James, have been such a huge part of Sweetpea, and their support is something I need in my personal life more than ever.

“As much as I love Sweetpea, I know in my heart that this is the right decision for my family and for myself.”

Zoe previously spoke to The Courier about juggling parenthood and running Sweetpea Cafe.

The cafe on Brook Street and kitchen at Pitkerro Industrial Estate will be put up for sale, while Sweetpea will also be “stepping away” from its location in St Andrews.

Zoe told The Courier: “I have already had a bit of interest from a few different people so I am hoping someone comes in and takes it over, whether they make it their own or carry on as Sweetpea.

“It is such a lovely wee place and it has been a community hub in Broughty Ferry.

“We are not closing because we have not made it work, it is because I need to put my children first – it is a thriving business.”