EXCLUSIVE: Ikea lodges plans for new Dundee shop

Ikea has lodged plans for a new shop in Dundee.

A planning application has been submitted by the Swedish furniture retailer to put up signs at an empty shop unit at Kingsway West Retail Park.

The unit in question is next door to Tapi Carpets.

Few details have been revealed as part of the application.

However, given the size of the unit – which is much smaller than the standalone Ikea shops in the likes of Glasgow and Edinburgh – it could be similar to the order and collection point in Aberdeen.

These stores are usually much smaller than typical Ikea shops, with most products available to order and collect.

However, the Aberdeen store also has a cafe.

Last year, Ikea launched ‘collect near you’ points at Tesco car parks in Dundee and Perth.

At the time the retailer teased an “even greater local presence” in the future.

The Courier has asked Ikea for more information on its Dundee plans.