EXCLUSIVE: Ikea lodges plans for new Dundee shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

EXCLUSIVE: Ikea lodges plans for new Dundee shop

The furniture store looks set to move into Kingsway West Retail Park.

By Andrew Robson
The Ikea order and collection point store in Aberdeen as Dundee plans lodged
The Ikea order and collection point store in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

Ikea has lodged plans for a new shop in Dundee.

A planning application has been submitted by the Swedish furniture retailer to put up signs at an empty shop unit at Kingsway West Retail Park.

The unit in question is next door to Tapi Carpets.

Few details have been revealed as part of the application.

However, given the size of the unit – which is much smaller than the standalone Ikea shops in the likes of Glasgow and Edinburgh – it could be similar to the order and collection point in Aberdeen.

Plans have been lodged for the empty unit beside Tapi Carpets.
Plans have been lodged for the empty unit beside Tapi Carpets. Image: Google Street View

These stores are usually much smaller than typical Ikea shops, with most products available to order and collect.

However, the Aberdeen store also has a cafe.

Last year, Ikea launched ‘collect near you’ points at Tesco car parks in Dundee and Perth.

At the time the retailer teased an “even greater local presence” in the future.

The Courier has asked Ikea for more information on its Dundee plans.

More from Business

Scott Brothers owners George and Scott Jarron in the new shop. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Inside new Scott Brothers butchers in Broughty Ferry
Gidi Grill in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Dundee restaurant Gidi Grill set to open venue in St Andrews
Guests at the classy event at V&A Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
15 best pictures from event celebrating Courier Business Awards winners
Sweetpea Cafe in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Owner makes 'incredibly difficult' decision to close Broughty Ferry and St Andrews cafes
Lee Donnelly opened his mobile barbershop in 2024. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Meet Dundee's mobile barber - delivering haircuts everywhere from The Law to your house
Lucy Nicholl with new owners of Ten57 cafe in Forfar Ben Nicholl and Dawn Morning
Why Angus businesswoman gifted brother her cafe
The Keepsakes store has been emptied.
'High-end' gift shop on Dundee's Murraygate shuts just 2 years after opening
8
Ben West, director of Pest King.
Angus Pest King on rats, bedbugs, fleas and why business is booming
Forth Valley College's Stirling campus is located on Drip Road. Image: Google Street View
Where does Forth Valley College's funding come from?
Alana Peden has seen a jewellery party boom at East Nook Studio in St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
St Andrews silversmith reveals popularity of jewellery parties

Conversation