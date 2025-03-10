Why gamble paid off for lawyer who opened Perth estate agent

It is 20 years since Charlie Fraser opened the first Aberdein Considine branch outwith the north-east of Scotland.

It was a risk to move the well-known Aberdeen estate agent and legal firm almost 100 miles south to Perth – but one the businessman has never regretted.

Perthshire-born lawyer Charlie, who grew up in St Madoes, admits he was keen to return home after almost two decades in Aberdeen.

However, he also saw a “gap in the market” in the Fair City.

From supermarket chat to successful branch office

The central and “very desirable” location meant the housing market was doing well.

After a game of golf with a senior partner at Aberdeen Considine in 2003, he set the wheels in motion.

A chance meeting with his former Perth High School economics teacher, Jim Fairlie, – father of the late Gleneagles chef Andrew Fairlie – found him his first financial advisor.

Charlie, who specialises in property and family law, then recruited a paralegal, property valuer and a trainee before opening on Perth’s Charlotte Street in 2004.

The firm has gone from five staff members, including partner Charlie, to more than a dozen – with visiting experts regularly on site.

10 years ago the branch moved to Perth High Street to make the most of the city’s footfall.

Charlie said: “We were the first outpost, which was a risk, but it was definitely worth it.

“We showed that the brand had value outside the north-east of Scotland and since then, there are now branches across the country.

“Aberdein Considine is still going strong in Perth 20 years on when other firms have come and gone or changed their way of working.”

The former St Johnstone FC vice chairman, who was instrumental in Aberdeen Considine become a sponsor of the women’s team, admitted the property market is “very different” than it was in 2004.

However, he believes the city of Perth and the surrounding area punches about its weight in terms of prices and interest from buyers.

Why Perth property market is soaring

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, many people have chosen to move out of Scotland’s biggest cities and urban areas in search of more green space.

With many jobs offering hybrid and home working, people are happier to move further away from their HQ.

“Perth is a fantastic place to live and to buy just now. It’s position is second to none and we have seen a big upturn since the pandemic,” Charlie said.

“There’s also a huge amount of building taking place in nearby villages so it’s been great for business.”

One “selling point” of Aberdein Considine’s Perth operation, compared to some competitors, is that the firm offers “everything under one roof”.

Charlie explained: “People might come in to see us to buy a house, and then mention they don’t have a will or power of attorney, and we can do that for them too.

“We can also help with dispute resolution, family law, inheritance tax questions and also have an independent mortgage adviser in the branch.”

Next generation now clients at Aberdein Considine Perth

The branch has grown year-on-year and supports a number of local organisations and ventures, including St John’s Kirk Trust.

Charlie added: “We opened as the firm’s first venture south, without a single file in the filing cabinet.

“From a standing start, we have become part of the Perth landscape.

“We are now seeing the children of some of our original clients and I take real pride in that.”