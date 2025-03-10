Why gamble paid off for lawyer who opened Perth estate agent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Why gamble paid off for lawyer who opened Perth estate agent

Charlie Fraser says the Fair City's buoyant property market has kept business booming.

By Kirsten Johnson
Aberdein Considine Perth boss Charlie Fraser sits at desk in his Perth office
Charlie Fraser took a risk when he opened the Perth branch of Aberdein Considine 20 years ago. Image: Big Partnership

It is 20 years since Charlie Fraser opened the first Aberdein Considine branch outwith the north-east of Scotland.

It was a risk to move the well-known Aberdeen estate agent and legal firm almost 100 miles south to Perth – but one the businessman has never regretted.

Perthshire-born lawyer Charlie, who grew up in St Madoes, admits he was keen to return home after almost two decades in Aberdeen.

However, he also saw a “gap in the market” in the Fair City.

From supermarket chat to successful branch office

The central and “very desirable” location meant the housing market was doing well.

After a game of golf with a senior partner at Aberdeen Considine in 2003, he set the wheels in motion.

A chance meeting with his former Perth High School economics teacher, Jim Fairlie, – father of the late Gleneagles chef Andrew Fairlie – found him his first financial advisor.

Charlie, who specialises in property and family law, then recruited a paralegal, property valuer and a trainee before opening on Perth’s Charlotte Street in 2004.

The firm has gone from five staff members, including partner Charlie, to more than a dozen – with visiting experts regularly on site.

Perth High Street branch of Aberdein Considine
Aberdein Considine moved to Perth High Street a decade ago. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

10 years ago the branch moved to Perth High Street to make the most of the city’s footfall.

Charlie said: “We were the first outpost, which was a risk, but it was definitely worth it.

“We showed that the brand had value outside the north-east of Scotland and since then, there are now branches across the country.

“Aberdein Considine is still going strong in Perth 20 years on when other firms have come and gone or changed their way of working.”

The former St Johnstone FC vice chairman, who was instrumental in Aberdeen Considine become a sponsor of the women’s team, admitted the property market is “very different” than it was in 2004.

However, he believes the city of Perth and the surrounding area punches about its weight in terms of prices and interest from buyers.

Why Perth property market is soaring

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, many people have chosen to move out of Scotland’s biggest cities and urban areas in search of more green space.

With many jobs offering hybrid and home working, people are happier to move further away from their HQ.

The Fair City remains popular with buyers keen to find best of both worlds. Image: Shutterstock

“Perth is a fantastic place to live and to buy just now. It’s position is second to none and we have seen a big upturn since the pandemic,” Charlie said.

“There’s also a huge amount of building taking place in nearby villages so it’s been great for business.”

One “selling point” of Aberdein Considine’s Perth operation, compared to some competitors, is that the firm offers “everything under one roof”.

Charlie explained: “People might come in to see us to buy a house, and then mention they don’t have a will or power of attorney, and we can do that for them too.

“We can also help with dispute resolution, family law, inheritance tax questions and also have an independent mortgage adviser in the branch.”

Next generation now clients at Aberdein Considine Perth

The branch has grown year-on-year and supports a number of local organisations and ventures, including St John’s Kirk Trust.

Charlie added: “We opened as the firm’s first venture south, without a single file in the filing cabinet.

“From a standing start, we have become part of the Perth landscape.

“We are now seeing the children of some of our original clients and I take real pride in that.”

More from Business

Curaleaf Clinic in Stirling. Image: Curaleaf Clinic
Stirling medical cannabis clinic boss on NHS issue driving ‘record numbers’
2
BSC senior partner David Keith (second from right) with the rest of the central Scotland team at the new office. Image: Bracewell Stirling Consulting
Why top architecture firm is relocating to Stirling
The Salutation Hotel in Kinross is set to close.
Kinross hotel and bar announces closure with 'great sadness'
The new restaurant will take over an old carpet shop and bookmaker's on Bruce Street. Image: Google Street View
Fire-hit Dunfermline Indian restaurant to reopen in new location
David Hamilton talks us through his favourite bits about the Tay Bridgehead communities
Fife games entrepreneur David Hamilton on his life in business
3
Scott Brothers owners George and Scott Jarron in the new shop. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Inside new Scott Brothers butchers in Broughty Ferry
The Ikea order and collection point store in Aberdeen as Dundee plans lodged
EXCLUSIVE: Ikea lodges plans for new Dundee shop
14
Gidi Grill in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Dundee restaurant Gidi Grill set to open venue in St Andrews
Guests at the classy event at V&A Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
15 best pictures from event celebrating Courier Business Awards winners
Sweetpea Cafe in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Owner makes 'incredibly difficult' decision to close Broughty Ferry and St Andrews cafes
2

Conversation