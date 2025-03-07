Inside new Scott Brothers butchers in Broughty Ferry

The co-owner of Scott Brothers said the chance to acquire the former Clydesdale Bank in Broughty Ferry was the “best opportunity of his working life”.

Scott Jarron owns the 90-year-old Dundee business with his brother George. They are the third generation of the family firm, with each also having a son involved.

They acquired the former bank building on the corner of Brook Street and Gray Street in November 2023.

Since then around £250,000 has been invested to turn the bank into a butchers.

Scott Brothers will close its Brook Street shop in Broughty Ferry on Saturday, ahead of the new location opening on Tuesday.

New Scott Brothers butchers in Broughty Ferry

The new shop features more cabinets for pies and frozen foods. There are large cabinets to display raw and cooked meats.

The extensive area behind the counter allows members of the public to observe butchers preparing meat.

Through a Brook Street window, people will get a glimpse into the shop’s dry-aged cabinet.

A sign that runs the length of the shop reads: “In 1935, George Jarron left his family farm in Glamis and came to Dundee to be a butcher, the rest is history…”

On the exterior, the bank’s night safe remains as a nod to the building’s past.

Extensive refurbishment

Scott Jarron said the eight staff at the current Broughty Ferry shop can’t wait to move to the new location.

They will assist with the move on Monday, before the new shop opens on Tuesday at 8am.

He said: “It’s been a long project and of course, with an old building, there’s been a few hiccups along the way.

“The chance to buy this building and become our own landlords was too good to miss.

“Initially we thought we could cover over the walls, but we ended up stripping it back to the stone and building from there.

“We have these very expensive, quality materials that are hopefully going to last a good length of time.

“We’ve been in business for 90 years. We’re hoping that this is going to be a butchers for the next 90 years.”

Investing for the future

Mr Jarron said the investment will help to secure the business for the fourth-generation now working in the company.

The Ferry investment follows Scott Brothers expanding into St Andrews almost two years ago.

He said upgrading the Nethergate shop will be next, but the immediate focus will be on getting the Broughty Ferry shop running well.

He adds: “My brother and I have been investing seriously back into this business since we took over the running more than 20 years ago.

“All our staff see how much we’re committed to this being here for at least another generation.

“If we can upgrade Nethergate in the next few years we’ll be delighted at where we are as a business.”