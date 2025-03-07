Inside new Scott Brothers butchers in Broughty Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Inside new Scott Brothers butchers in Broughty Ferry

The family-firm’s new location opens next week.

Scott Brothers owners George and Scott Jarron in the new shop. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Scott Brothers owners George and Scott Jarron in the new shop. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

The co-owner of Scott Brothers said the chance to acquire the former Clydesdale Bank in Broughty Ferry was the “best opportunity of his working life”.

Scott Jarron owns the 90-year-old Dundee business with his brother George. They are the third generation of the family firm, with each also having a son involved.

They acquired the former bank building on the corner of Brook Street and Gray Street in November 2023.

Since then around £250,000 has been invested to turn the bank into a butchers.

Scott Brothers will close its Brook Street shop in Broughty Ferry on Saturday, ahead of the new location opening on Tuesday.

New Scott Brothers butchers in Broughty Ferry

The new shop features more cabinets for pies and frozen foods. There are large cabinets to display raw and cooked meats.

The extensive area behind the counter allows members of the public to observe butchers preparing meat.

Through a Brook Street window, people will get a glimpse into the shop’s dry-aged cabinet.

Scott Brothers on Gray Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

A sign that runs the length of the shop reads: “In 1935, George Jarron left his family farm in Glamis and came to Dundee to be a butcher, the rest is history…”

On the exterior, the bank’s night safe remains as a nod to the building’s past.

Extensive refurbishment

Scott Jarron said the eight staff at the current Broughty Ferry shop can’t wait to move to the new location.

They will assist with the move on Monday, before the new shop opens on Tuesday at 8am.

He said: “It’s been a long project and of course, with an old building, there’s been a few hiccups along the way.

“The chance to buy this building and become our own landlords was too good to miss.

Large counters in the new location. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Scott Brothers logo in the Broughty Ferry shop wall. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“Initially we thought we could cover over the walls, but we ended up stripping it back to the stone and building from there.

“We have these very expensive, quality materials that are hopefully going to last a good length of time.

“We’ve been in business for 90 years. We’re hoping that this is going to be a butchers for the next 90 years.”

Investing for the future

Mr Jarron said the investment will help to secure the business for the fourth-generation now working in the company.

The Ferry investment follows Scott Brothers expanding into St Andrews almost two years ago.

He said upgrading the Nethergate shop will be next, but the immediate focus will be on getting the Broughty Ferry shop running well.

Scott Jarron, co-owner of Scott Brothers. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

He adds: “My brother and I have been investing seriously back into this business since we took over the running more than 20 years ago.

“All our staff see how much we’re committed to this being here for at least another generation.

“If we can upgrade Nethergate in the next few years we’ll be delighted at where we are as a business.”

