Why top architecture firm is relocating to Stirling

A renowned Scottish architectural practice has moved to Stirling following a major expansion.

As it prepares to celebrate 100 years in business, Bracewell Stirling Consulting has relocated its headquarters to state-of-the-art premises at Stirling University Innovation Park.

Previously based in the Clackmannanshire village of Tillicoultry, the move has been driven by a 30% increase in staff numbers over the past year.

Notable client list for Stirling architects

The firm, which also has offices in Inverness and Oban, has worked on many high-profile housing and commercial projects in recent years.

Bracewell Stirling Consulting’s biggest clients include Bayne’s The Family Bakers, Tulloch Homes, Allanwater Homes, Waitrose and Home Bargains.

The firm played a key role in developing a new gym and fitness studios at the Dewars Centre in Perth.

The project involved converting the large indoor bowling rink into a modern gym facility, as well as altering the outdated toilet areas and changing rooms.

The Stirling architects also designed a new stand for Falkirk FC and has worked closely with Kingdom Housing Association to support Fife Council’s Rapid Rehousing plans.

Series of new hires and future growth plans

Senior partner David Keith, who is based at the new Stirling office, said: “As we experience a period of growth, the new office will provide a more modern and collaborative working environment, serving as the perfect platform for further planned growth in the coming years.

“We have made a series of new hires as we gear up for an increased workload and expand into new markets.

“Our project pipeline remains strong across our core housing sector clients, while we are also experiencing growing success in the commercial sector projects we undertake.”

The move follows Inverness-based investment group, GEG Capital Ltd acquiring a stake in the business.

Fellow senior partner at Bracewell Stirling, Amanda MacRitchie, said: “It is an exciting time for BSC as we prepare to mark our centenary year.

“We are already benefitting from the synergies and opportunities that come from being part of a group boasting in excess of 200 specialists across multiple sectors and locations.”

History of the Stirling architects

The architectural practice hopes to make further hires in the next couple of years, with the new central Scotland office capable of accommodating up to 10 additional team members.

Bracewell Stirling is one of Scotland’s longest established architectural practices, formed in 1925.

Its founder, Arthur Bracewell brought the ‘garden city’ design style to central Scotland to encourage mill workers to relocate to a better lifestyle.