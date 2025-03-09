Why top architecture firm is relocating to Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Why top architecture firm is relocating to Stirling

Staff numbers have risen by 30% during the last year, with more set to be hired.

By Kirsten Johnson
BSC senior partner David Keith (second from right) with the rest of the central Scotland team at the new office. Image: Bracewell Stirling Consulting
BSC senior partner David Keith (second from right) with the rest of the central Scotland team at the new office. Image: Bracewell Stirling Consulting

A renowned Scottish architectural practice has moved to Stirling following a major expansion.

As it prepares to celebrate 100 years in business, Bracewell Stirling Consulting has relocated its headquarters to state-of-the-art premises at Stirling University Innovation Park.

Previously based in the Clackmannanshire village of Tillicoultry, the move has been driven by a 30% increase in staff numbers over the past year.

Notable client list for Stirling architects

The firm, which also has offices in Inverness and Oban, has worked on many high-profile housing and commercial projects in recent years.

Bracewell Stirling Consulting’s biggest clients include Bayne’s The Family Bakers, Tulloch Homes, Allanwater Homes, Waitrose and Home Bargains.

The firm played a key role in developing a new gym and fitness studios at the Dewars Centre in Perth.

Stirling architects Bracewell Stirling Consulting designed the new gym and fitness facilities at Dewars Centre in Perth. Image: Live Active Leisure

The project involved converting the large indoor bowling rink into a modern gym facility, as well as altering the outdated toilet areas and changing rooms.

The Stirling architects also designed a new stand for Falkirk FC and has worked closely with Kingdom Housing Association to support Fife Council’s Rapid Rehousing plans.

Series of new hires and future growth plans

Senior partner David Keith, who is based at the new Stirling office, said: “As we experience a period of growth, the new office will provide a more modern and collaborative working environment, serving as the perfect platform for further planned growth in the coming years.

“We have made a series of new hires as we gear up for an increased workload and expand into new markets.

“Our project pipeline remains strong across our core housing sector clients, while we are also experiencing growing success in the commercial sector projects we undertake.”

The stone gothic National Wallace Monument tower sits on a hill, flanked by trees with autumn foliage, and a blue sky in the background
The new office is in the shadow of one of Stirling’s most famous architectural landmarks, the Wallace Monument. Image: African Scot/Shutterstock

The move follows Inverness-based investment group, GEG Capital Ltd acquiring a stake in the business.

Fellow senior partner at Bracewell Stirling, Amanda MacRitchie, said: “It is an exciting time for BSC as we prepare to mark our centenary year.

“We are already benefitting from the synergies and opportunities that come from being part of a group boasting in excess of 200 specialists across multiple sectors and locations.”

History of the Stirling architects

The architectural practice hopes to make further hires in the next couple of years, with the new central Scotland office capable of accommodating up to 10 additional team members.

Bracewell Stirling is one of Scotland’s longest established architectural practices, formed in 1925.

Its founder, Arthur Bracewell brought the ‘garden city’ design style to central Scotland to encourage mill workers to relocate to a better lifestyle.

