Business

Fire-hit Dunfermline Indian restaurant to reopen in new location

Khushi's is set to reopen on the city's Bruce Street.

By Ellidh Aitken
The new restaurant will take over an old carpet shop and bookmaker's on Bruce Street. Image: Google Street View
A Dunfermline restaurant devastated by a fire is set to reopen in a new location.

Khushi’s owner Riaz Mohammed announced on Friday that the restaurant will open in the city’s Bruce Street.

The new venue will take over an old carpet shop and a former bookmaker’s, next door to Incontri Italian restaurant.

A post on the Khushi’s Dunfermline Facebook page said: “We’re thrilled to announce the comeback of Khushi’s Indian Restaurant to Dunfermline.

Dunfermline Indian restaurant Khushi’s to reopen in new city centre location

“After receiving planning permission for our brand-new location on Bruce Street, we’re on our way to bringing you the same incredible atmosphere and delicious flavours you love – with an exciting new look.

“Khushi’s on Bruce Street will be joining a vibrant neighbourhood, alongside amazing spots like Incontri Dunfermline, the Bruce Tavern, and Barber Station Dunfermline, helping to transform Bruce Street into Dunfermline’s very own version of Glasgow’s Ashton Lane.

“Opening early summer 2025 – We can’t wait to welcome you.”

The old Khushi’s on Canmore Street was devastated by a fire in 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A fire devastated the original Khushi’s on Canmore Street in April 2023.

The building suffered extensive damage with the roof and supporting beams destroyed.

Mr Mohammed received planning permission to reopen the Canmore Street venue on a smaller scale in January.

However, Khushi’s will instead move to a new location in Bruce Street.

New Khushi’s restaurant promises ‘unforgettable dining experience’

The post added: “Expect: A beautifully revamped interior, inspired by Indian heritage and colonial style, reminiscent of the Marigold Hotel.

“A brand-new menu, featuring all your classic Khushi’s favourites, plus some exciting new dishes to tickle your taste buds.

“We’re proud to honour and continue the legacy of Mrs. Khushi, ensuring her spirit and love for great food live on.

“Get ready for an unforgettable dining experience.

“Stay tuned for more updates as we prepare to bring the magic of Khushi’s back to Dunfermline.”

Plans for the new restaurant involve knocking together the former Betfred building and an old carpet shop.

There will be a bar and waiting area in the bookmaker’s, and a large restaurant for 112 customers at the other side.

The proposed opening hours are noon until 10pm daily.

