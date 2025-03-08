Kinross hotel and bar announces closure with ‘great sadness’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kinross hotel and bar announces closure with ‘great sadness’

The Kinross Salutation's final day will be March 16.

By Andrew Robson
The Salutation Hotel in Kinross is set to close.
The Salutation Hotel in Kinross is set to close. Image: Google Street View

A hotel and bar in Kinross town centre has announced it will close.

The Kinross Salutation shared “with great sadness” that it will shut for the final time next Sunday.

Bosses at the High Street hotel made the announcement in a social media post which thanked customers for their support.

It read: “It is with great sadness to announce the salutation bar will close its doors on March 16.

The Kinross Salutation announces closure

“We tried for a long time but unfortunately we lost the battle.

“We would like to give a massive thanks to our customers over the years for their support and the ones that are no longer with us.

“We hope you can make it on Sunday (March) 16 for our final shift. ”

The post added: “Once again a massive thank you for the laughs and not forgetting the grief you have given us over the years.

“We thank you all.”

It comes as a popular Kinross beer garden looks set to become a permanent fixture after surviving a council threat to close it.

Thousands backed a petition to save the venue – across the road from the Green Hotel –  after it was served a planning enforcement order demanding its closure.

Elsewhere, the owner of a Perth toy shop has announced its “heartbreaking” closure after more than 20 years in the city centre.

 

Conversation