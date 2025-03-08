Kinross hotel and bar announces closure with ‘great sadness’

A hotel and bar in Kinross town centre has announced it will close.

The Kinross Salutation shared “with great sadness” that it will shut for the final time next Sunday.

Bosses at the High Street hotel made the announcement in a social media post which thanked customers for their support.

It read: “It is with great sadness to announce the salutation bar will close its doors on March 16.

“We tried for a long time but unfortunately we lost the battle.

“We would like to give a massive thanks to our customers over the years for their support and the ones that are no longer with us.

“We hope you can make it on Sunday (March) 16 for our final shift. ”

The post added: “Once again a massive thank you for the laughs and not forgetting the grief you have given us over the years.

“We thank you all.”

