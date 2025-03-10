Chicken chain run by football manager closes Dunfermline takeaway

A peri-peri chicken chain run by a Scottish football manager has closed its Dunfermline takeaway.

Black Rooster Peri Peri shut its Dunfermline store on Hospital Hill last Sunday.

Owned by East Kilbride manager Mick Kennedy, the chain has 17 locations across Scotland, including in Dundee and Stirling.

The Dunfermline site, sandwiched between Domino’s Pizza and Tim Hortons, opened in 2021.

However, Black Rooster confirmed to The Courier that its final day of trading was Sunday March 2.

The peri peri chain has been asked to provide a reason for the closure.

Former Scottish Premiership footballer Jordan Kirkpatrick is the franchise of Black Rooster Dundee, which opened in late 2023.

DC Thomson food writer Joanna Bremner shared her thoughts on the items to try and avoid shortly after it opened.