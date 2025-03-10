Chicken chain run by football manager closes Dunfermline takeaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Chicken chain run by football manager closes Dunfermline takeaway

Black Rooster Peri Peri shut the Hospital Hill site last week.

By Andrew Robson
Black Rooster Piri Piri in Dunfermline closes
Black Rooster Piri Piri in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View

A peri-peri chicken chain run by a Scottish football manager has closed its Dunfermline takeaway.

Black Rooster Peri Peri shut its Dunfermline store on Hospital Hill last Sunday.

Owned by East Kilbride manager Mick Kennedy, the chain has 17 locations across Scotland, including in Dundee and Stirling.

The Dunfermline site, sandwiched between Domino’s Pizza and Tim Hortons, opened in 2021.

However, Black Rooster confirmed to The Courier that its final day of trading was Sunday March 2.

The peri peri chain has been asked to provide a reason for the closure.

Former Scottish Premiership footballer Jordan Kirkpatrick is the franchise of Black Rooster Dundee, which opened in late 2023.

DC Thomson food writer Joanna Bremner shared her thoughts on the items to try and avoid shortly after it opened.

More from Business

The first weekend of IKEA being open in Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson 14-05-16
Dundee Ikea: All we know so far as retailer reveals more details
Aberdein Considine Perth boss Charlie Fraser sits at desk in his Perth office
Why gamble paid off for lawyer who opened Perth estate agent
Curaleaf Clinic in Stirling. Image: Curaleaf Clinic
Stirling medical cannabis clinic boss on NHS issue driving ‘record numbers’
3
BSC senior partner David Keith (second from right) with the rest of the central Scotland team at the new office. Image: Bracewell Stirling Consulting
Why top architecture firm is relocating to Stirling
The Salutation Hotel in Kinross is set to close.
Kinross hotel and bar announces closure with 'great sadness'
The new restaurant will take over an old carpet shop and bookmaker's on Bruce Street. Image: Google Street View
Fire-hit Dunfermline Indian restaurant to reopen in new location
David Hamilton talks us through his favourite bits about the Tay Bridgehead communities
Fife games entrepreneur David Hamilton on his life in business
3
Scott Brothers owners George and Scott Jarron in the new shop. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Inside new Scott Brothers butchers in Broughty Ferry
The Ikea order and collection point store in Aberdeen as Dundee plans lodged
EXCLUSIVE: Ikea lodges plans for new Dundee shop
14
Gidi Grill in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Dundee restaurant Gidi Grill set to open venue in St Andrews

Conversation