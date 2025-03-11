EXCLUSIVE: Dundee textile firm’s collapse leaves millions of pounds of debts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee textile firm’s collapse leaves millions of pounds of debts

Unsecured creditors owed more than £2.6 million will share just £31,000.

Textile company Bonar Yarns' Caldrum Works in St Salvador Street, Dundee.
The Bonar Yarns factory at Caldrum Works in St Salvador Street, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
By Rob McLaren

Unsecured creditors owed more than £2.6 million from a Dundee company’s collapse will share just £31,000.

It is almost two years since textile firm Bonar Yarns Limited went into administration, blaming “unsustainable cash flow issues”.

The business manufactured yarn for carpets and artificial grass from Caldrum Works in St Salvador Street.

Incorporated in 1914, the company was acquired from Low & Bonar by a management buyout in June 2020.

It reported small profits in 2021 and 2022 before the cash flow issues were identified in February 2023. Administrators were appointed on March 31 2023.

Around 60 jobs were saved for a short time when the administrators sold the business and assets to Newman Yarns Limited on April 19.

However, in October 2023, the new owner closed the factory.

Bonar Yarns’ millions of pounds of debt

Since being appointed in March 2023, the administrators from FRP have been trying to maximise the assets and establish the debts in Bonar Yarns Limited.

The sale of the business to NYL raised £251,200. However, there are multi-million-pound debts in the business.

Close Brothers, who supplied invoice financing, are due £851,000 and have a floating charge over the assets.

The sum due to HMRC is just over £49,000 while claims from unsecured creditors total £2,632,153.

The Bonar Yarns premises in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.

A document signed by the administrators last week confirms there will be no dividend to unsecured creditors other than through the ‘prescribed part’.

The prescribed part is a share of sums raised to go to creditors rather than the floating charge holder.

In this case, it is estimated the value of the sums raised to go towards unsecured creditors will be £30,935 before distribution costs.

Preferential creditors, which are employees’ unpaid pension contributions totalling £5,827, will be paid in full.

Secondary preferential creditors, the £49,116 due to HMRC, will also be paid in full.

The administration is due to end on March 31, and an extension is not expected.

Newman Yarns era short lived

The Bonar Yarns business was bought from administration by one of its customers. John Newman, owner of Elite Turf USA, a distributor of synthetic sports turf, set up Newman Yarns Limited to acquire the assets, including the property.

However, it wasn’t long before the new owner raised concerns with staff. By the end of May 2023 – around six weeks after taking over – it said the company was to be liquidated.

Workers were told the firm would be unable to produce its products at a competitive price unless energy costs reduced.

There was a reprieve when a new deal was struck with energy providers.

However, in October 2023, liquidators were appointed.

The Newman Yarns workers won an employment tribunal last summer over a lack of notice for their dismissal.

More from Business

The dental practice at Dykes of Gray will occupy an empty unit. Image: Springfield Properties
New dental practice to open at Dykes of Gray in Dundee
Superdrug at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
Superdrug reveals Dundee Overgate expansion plans
The first weekend of IKEA being open in Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson 14-05-16
Dundee Ikea: All we know so far as retailer reveals more details
Black Rooster Piri Piri in Dunfermline closes
Chicken chain run by football manager closes Dunfermline takeaway
Aberdein Considine Perth boss Charlie Fraser sits at desk in his Perth office
Why gamble paid off for lawyer who opened Perth estate agent
Curaleaf Clinic in Stirling. Image: Curaleaf Clinic
Stirling medical cannabis clinic boss on NHS issue driving ‘record numbers’
5
BSC senior partner David Keith (second from right) with the rest of the central Scotland team at the new office. Image: Bracewell Stirling Consulting
Why top architecture firm is relocating to Stirling
The Salutation Hotel in Kinross is set to close.
Kinross hotel and bar announces closure with 'great sadness'
The new restaurant will take over an old carpet shop and bookmaker's on Bruce Street. Image: Google Street View
Fire-hit Dunfermline Indian restaurant to reopen in new location
David Hamilton talks us through his favourite bits about the Tay Bridgehead communities
Fife games entrepreneur David Hamilton on his life in business
3

Conversation