Dundee Ikea: All we know so far as retailer reveals more details

Ikea is planning to come to Dundee – and we have pulled together everything we know so far about the proposals.

As revealed by The Courier last week, the Swedish furniture retailer has submitted a planning application for signs at its proposed new store in the city.

The news has been met with excitement by readers.

Now, Ikea has confirmed more information to The Courier about its plans for Dundee.

Where is the Dundee Ikea?

The Ikea outlet will be located at Kingsway West Retail Park, which is also home to various other home furnishing retailers along with the likes of Tesco, B&M, Next, Tenpin, Burger King and Pizza Hut.

The unit in question – next door to Tapi Carpets – was previously occupied by Harveys Furniture.

How big will the Dundee Ikea be?

The unit Ikea plans to move into is just over 1,000 sq m in size.

This is much smaller than the standalone Ikea shops in the likes of Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Ikea has now confirmed to The Courier that the Dundee outlet will be a “plan and order” point.

A spokesperson for Ikea UK told us: “We can confirm that Ikea has leased a site at Kingsway West Retail Park in Dundee for a new plan and order point.

“We look forward to sharing more details about our plans and what this means for the local community in due course.”

What is an Ikea plan and order point?

According to the Ikea website, plan and order point stores are much smaller outlets dedicated to kitchen, bedroom, and living room planning.

Unlike the big shops – where you can browse goods and buy them on the day – these smaller stores give shoppers the chance to get home furnishing advice and expertise from Ikea staff.

Items are then ordered to the store for collection, or they can be picked up at a partner location or home delivered.

A similar shop already exists in Aberdeen.

Will it sell meatballs?

Ikea, also famed for its Swedish meatballs, has not yet confirmed if the Dundee store will serve food.

However, other similar outlets that have cafes, such as Aberdeen, do not serve main meals – so it is unlikely the retailer’s meatballs will be coming to Dundee.

The cafe in Aberdeen offers a range of lighter dishes such as pastries, desserts and snacks.

Where can you currently get Ikea goods in Dundee?

Fans of Ikea have been able to pick up their goods from the South Road Tesco Extra after a collection point was added in 2024.

At the time, the furniture giant teased an “even greater local presence”.

Unlike the proposed store, the Tesco collection point does not give customers the showroom experience.

What happens next?

The council will decide on plans for signs at the store in the coming months.

However, given the unit is already designated for retail, it is unlikely that this process will hold up Ikea’s plans to move into Dundee.

The retailer will also need to recruit staff before opening its new outlet with an opening date yet to be revealed.