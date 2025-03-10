Dundee Ikea: All we know so far as retailer reveals more details

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Ikea: All we know so far as retailer reveals more details

The Courier looks at what the shop will offer - and whether it will sell the famous meatballs.

An existing Ikea shop in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson

Ikea is planning to come to Dundee – and we have pulled together everything we know so far about the proposals.

As revealed by The Courier last week, the Swedish furniture retailer has submitted a planning application for signs at its proposed new store in the city.

The news has been met with excitement by readers.

Now, Ikea has confirmed more information to The Courier about its plans for Dundee.

Where is the Dundee Ikea?

The Ikea outlet will be located at Kingsway West Retail Park, which is also home to various other home furnishing retailers along with the likes of Tesco, B&M, Next, Tenpin, Burger King and Pizza Hut.

The unit in question – next door to Tapi Carpets – was previously occupied by Harveys Furniture.

How big will the Dundee Ikea be?

The unit Ikea plans to move into is just over 1,000 sq m in size.

This is much smaller than the standalone Ikea shops in the likes of Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Ikea has now confirmed to The Courier that the Dundee outlet will be a “plan and order” point.

A render of the proposed Ikea unit in Dundee
How the new Ikea unit could look. Image: Urban Edge
Ikea plans to put up signs at the Kingsway West Retail Park unit.
Ikea plans to put up signs at the Kingsway West Retail Park unit. Image: Ikea

A spokesperson for Ikea UK told us: “We can confirm that Ikea has leased a site at Kingsway West Retail Park in Dundee for a new plan and order point.

“We look forward to sharing more details about our plans and what this means for the local community in due course.”

What is an Ikea plan and order point?

According to the Ikea website, plan and order point stores are much smaller outlets dedicated to kitchen, bedroom, and living room planning.

Unlike the big shops – where you can browse goods and buy them on the day – these smaller stores give shoppers the chance to get home furnishing advice and expertise from Ikea staff.

Items are then ordered to the store for collection, or they can be picked up at a partner location or home delivered.

A similar shop already exists in Aberdeen.

Will it sell meatballs?

Ikea, also famed for its Swedish meatballs, has not yet confirmed if the Dundee store will serve food.

However, other similar outlets that have cafes, such as Aberdeen, do not serve main meals – so it is unlikely the retailer’s meatballs will be coming to Dundee.

The cafe in Aberdeen offers a range of lighter dishes such as pastries, desserts and snacks.

Where can you currently get Ikea goods in Dundee?

Fans of Ikea have been able to pick up their goods from the South Road Tesco Extra after a collection point was added in 2024.

At the time, the furniture giant teased an “even greater local presence”.

Unlike the proposed store, the Tesco collection point does not give customers the showroom experience.

What happens next?

The council will decide on plans for signs at the store in the coming months.

However, given the unit is already designated for retail, it is unlikely that this process will hold up Ikea’s plans to move into Dundee.

The retailer will also need to recruit staff before opening its new outlet with an opening date yet to be revealed.

  • The Courier will continue to update this article as more information becomes available

