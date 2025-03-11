New dental practice to open at Dykes of Gray in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New dental practice to open at Dykes of Gray in Dundee

Apex Dental Spa will take up an empty unit at Dykes of Gray.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The dental practice at Dykes of Gray will occupy an empty unit. Image: Springfield Properties
A new dental practice is set to open at Dykes of Gray in Dundee.

Apex Dental Spa will take up an empty unit on Braes of Gray Road in the new housing development this summer.

It will be the first dentist to directly serve the hundreds of new residents at the site.

The practice will provide both NHS and private treatments.

Abeer Omer, the principal dentist at Apex Dental Spa, said: “Dykes of Gray is a wonderful place and I’m proud to contribute to its growth by providing optimal dental care that positively impacts our community.

“We are committed to ensuring Apex Dental Spa provides a modern, welcoming environment with a focus on high-quality patient care.

Pre-registration open at new Dykes of Gray dentist

“The community response so far has so far been overwhelmingly positive, and we’re excited to welcome patients later this year.”

Apex Dental Spa is recruiting for various roles including dental associates, hygienists, therapists, and nurses, creating new job opportunities in the area.

Residents can also pre-register via the practice website.

Andy Curran, managing director of housing developer Springfield Properties, said: “The arrival of Apex Dental Spa marks a milestone moment for the Dykes of Gray village, where the vision has always been to create a well-connected community with access to local shops, play parks and links to the wider area.

“This welcome addition highlights the opportunities available for businesses within the village, and we’re delighted that residents will soon have access to a high-quality dental facility right on their doorstep.”

