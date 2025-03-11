New dental practice to open at Dykes of Gray in Dundee

A new dental practice is set to open at Dykes of Gray in Dundee.

Apex Dental Spa will take up an empty unit on Braes of Gray Road in the new housing development this summer.

It will be the first dentist to directly serve the hundreds of new residents at the site.

The practice will provide both NHS and private treatments.

Abeer Omer, the principal dentist at Apex Dental Spa, said: “Dykes of Gray is a wonderful place and I’m proud to contribute to its growth by providing optimal dental care that positively impacts our community.

“We are committed to ensuring Apex Dental Spa provides a modern, welcoming environment with a focus on high-quality patient care.

Pre-registration open at new Dykes of Gray dentist

“The community response so far has so far been overwhelmingly positive, and we’re excited to welcome patients later this year.”

Apex Dental Spa is recruiting for various roles including dental associates, hygienists, therapists, and nurses, creating new job opportunities in the area.

Residents can also pre-register via the practice website.

Andy Curran, managing director of housing developer Springfield Properties, said: “The arrival of Apex Dental Spa marks a milestone moment for the Dykes of Gray village, where the vision has always been to create a well-connected community with access to local shops, play parks and links to the wider area.

“This welcome addition highlights the opportunities available for businesses within the village, and we’re delighted that residents will soon have access to a high-quality dental facility right on their doorstep.”