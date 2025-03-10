Superdrug reveals Dundee Overgate expansion plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Superdrug reveals Dundee Overgate expansion plans

The cosmetics retailer hopes to start the work to knock through to a neighbouring unit next month.

Superdrug at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
Superdrug at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

Superdrug has confirmed plans to extend its shop within the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.

Last month The Courier revealed a building warrant had been submitted to knock through to the neighbouring Clintons card shop.

This would increase the size of the Superdrug shop by more than 50%.

The cosmetics retailer has now detailed the timeline for the changes, which are subject to the building warrant being approved by Dundee City Council.

New Overgate Superdrug timeline

A spokesperson for Superdrug said the firm hopes that work can begin next month.

She said: “We are hoping to commence works in April with the extended store opening planned for early summer.

“This is an exciting opportunity and reinforces Superdrug’s continued investment in its existing retail portfolio.”

The Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
The Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

The spokesperson said exact timings are still to be confirmed, but the larger store is expected to open in early July.

It is understood the current shop will continue to trade while the work takes place.

The building warrant lists the work involved as “alterations to two existing shop units within a shopping mall to form a single shop unit”.

The application estimates the value of the work to be around £342,000.

Overgate developments

Meanwhile, Clintons is eyeing a move into the Quiz unit within the Overgate. Quiz went into administration last month.

Its Dundee shop was one of 23 to close, with its other 42 shops continuing under new owners Orion Retail.

Overgate will also see Mango, Cinnabon and Clarks open new shops in the first six months of the year.

Work transforming the former Debenhams department store into a Frasers is also continuing.

How Frasers could look at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Frasers

This major retail development, which could bring millions more visitors a year to the Overgate, is expected to open in June.

Recruitment for managers for the store is under way. Staff perks include a 20% discount, management bonus and commission.

Frasers, which will incorporate Sports Direct and USC, is expected to create dozens of new jobs for the city.

Conversation