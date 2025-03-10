Superdrug reveals Dundee Overgate expansion plans

Superdrug has confirmed plans to extend its shop within the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.

Last month The Courier revealed a building warrant had been submitted to knock through to the neighbouring Clintons card shop.

This would increase the size of the Superdrug shop by more than 50%.

The cosmetics retailer has now detailed the timeline for the changes, which are subject to the building warrant being approved by Dundee City Council.

New Overgate Superdrug timeline

A spokesperson for Superdrug said the firm hopes that work can begin next month.

She said: “We are hoping to commence works in April with the extended store opening planned for early summer.

“This is an exciting opportunity and reinforces Superdrug’s continued investment in its existing retail portfolio.”

The spokesperson said exact timings are still to be confirmed, but the larger store is expected to open in early July.

It is understood the current shop will continue to trade while the work takes place.

The building warrant lists the work involved as “alterations to two existing shop units within a shopping mall to form a single shop unit”.

The application estimates the value of the work to be around £342,000.

Overgate developments

Meanwhile, Clintons is eyeing a move into the Quiz unit within the Overgate. Quiz went into administration last month.

Its Dundee shop was one of 23 to close, with its other 42 shops continuing under new owners Orion Retail.

Overgate will also see Mango, Cinnabon and Clarks open new shops in the first six months of the year.

Work transforming the former Debenhams department store into a Frasers is also continuing.

This major retail development, which could bring millions more visitors a year to the Overgate, is expected to open in June.

Recruitment for managers for the store is under way. Staff perks include a 20% discount, management bonus and commission.

Frasers, which will incorporate Sports Direct and USC, is expected to create dozens of new jobs for the city.