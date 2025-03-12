Dundee Italian restaurant in ‘exciting’ move to bigger city centre site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee Italian restaurant in ‘exciting’ move to bigger city centre site

Don Michele has taken over the former Vandal and Co unit on Exchange Street.

By Lucy Scarlett
Don Michele.
Don Michele's new location on Exchange Street. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

A Dundee Italian restaurant is moving to a bigger site in the city centre.

Don Michele, which has operated out of Perth Road for 21 years, is moving to the former Vandal and Co site on Exchange Street.

Work is already under way to transform the unit, which shut in September, with plans to open next Thursday (March 20).

Don Michele owner Patric Lochi, 47, has explained the rationale for the move.

Don Michele owner reveals reasons behind Dundee restaurant move

He told The Courier: “The reason we are moving is not because the business isn’t doing well, we’re doing amazing and have very happy customers at this end of the town.

“It’s not to do with the location either.

“We need a bigger kitchen because we are one of the only restaurants still in Dundee that prepares food fresh from scratch.

“Now that we’ve reached 21 years, we’ve gone through our old menu and found dishes we’re bringing back – some old favourites and some new ones too.”

Patric is also adding new machines from Italy to help the restaurant make pasta from scratch.

Patric Lochi.
Don Michele owner Patric Lochi. Image: Patric Lochi
Don Michele.
The restaurant aims to reopen next week. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

He also plans on offering more choices for vegetarians along with special party menus with cocktail packages on a Sunday.

Patric added: “It’s going to be a weekly change of menu with specials, which we’re not really doing just now.”

Customers and other businesses have reacted to the news on Facebook.

Customers welcome ‘exciting’ move

Coffee shop Stenecki posted: “Great news! Welcome to Exchange Street!”

Aileen C Hynd said: “You’ll be missed in the West End. Thank you for many lovely meals.”

Gary Houston wrote: “Here’s hoping you bring back the calzones, love them.”

Gaynor Sullivan said it was an “exciting addition to the city centre”.

Elsewhere in Dundee, a new cafe selling local produce has opened at the Olympia centre.

