Dundee Italian restaurant in ‘exciting’ move to bigger city centre site

A Dundee Italian restaurant is moving to a bigger site in the city centre.

Don Michele, which has operated out of Perth Road for 21 years, is moving to the former Vandal and Co site on Exchange Street.

Work is already under way to transform the unit, which shut in September, with plans to open next Thursday (March 20).

Don Michele owner Patric Lochi, 47, has explained the rationale for the move.

Don Michele owner reveals reasons behind Dundee restaurant move

He told The Courier: “The reason we are moving is not because the business isn’t doing well, we’re doing amazing and have very happy customers at this end of the town.

“It’s not to do with the location either.

“We need a bigger kitchen because we are one of the only restaurants still in Dundee that prepares food fresh from scratch.

“Now that we’ve reached 21 years, we’ve gone through our old menu and found dishes we’re bringing back – some old favourites and some new ones too.”

Patric is also adding new machines from Italy to help the restaurant make pasta from scratch.

He also plans on offering more choices for vegetarians along with special party menus with cocktail packages on a Sunday.

Patric added: “It’s going to be a weekly change of menu with specials, which we’re not really doing just now.”

Customers and other businesses have reacted to the news on Facebook.

Customers welcome ‘exciting’ move

Coffee shop Stenecki posted: “Great news! Welcome to Exchange Street!”

Aileen C Hynd said: “You’ll be missed in the West End. Thank you for many lovely meals.”

Gary Houston wrote: “Here’s hoping you bring back the calzones, love them.”

Gaynor Sullivan said it was an “exciting addition to the city centre”.

