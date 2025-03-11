Coffee shop in popular Fife tourist spot up for sale after closing down

A coffee shop unit in a popular Fife tourist spot is up for sale after the business closed down.

Campbell’s Coffee House on High Street in Falkland closed in January.

Initially, bosses said the business had closed “for the foreseeable future”.

But the Campbell’s website was later updated to confirm it had closed permanently.

A message said: “A huge thank you goes out to all our customers who have supported us during the past 11 years.”

The unit is now up for sale.

Former coffee shop in ‘prominent’ position in Falkland

It is described as commanding a “prominent” position in Falkland – which has become more popular with tourists in recent years as one of the filming locations for the TV series Outlander.

The unit is within an attractive C-listed stone-fronted building.

It includes a fully equipped modern commercial kitchen as well as ground floor and basement storage areas.

The shop is described as “light and spacious” and as offering an attractive business opportunity for potential buyers.

Included in the sale is a large La Spaziale commercial coffee machine, as well as other fixtures and fittings.

The cafe, which can accommodate up to 40 customers, could also be used as a restaurant.

The unit is situated just yards from the historic Falkland Place – once the royal palace of Scottish kings and a favourite of Mary Queen of Scots.

DM Hall is marketing the unit sale for offers over £275,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, the former social work offices in Kirkcaldy are on the market.