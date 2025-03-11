Coffee shop in popular Fife tourist spot up for sale after closing down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coffee shop in popular Fife tourist spot up for sale after closing down

Campbell's Coffee House shut in January after 11 years.

By Neil Henderson
Campbell's Coffee House in Falkland. Image: DM Hall
A coffee shop unit in a popular Fife tourist spot is up for sale after the business closed down.

Campbell’s Coffee House on High Street in Falkland closed in January.

Initially, bosses said the business had closed “for the foreseeable future”.

But the Campbell’s website was later updated to confirm it had closed permanently.

A message said: “A huge thank you goes out to all our customers who have supported us during the past 11 years.”

The unit is now up for sale.

Former coffee shop in ‘prominent’ position in Falkland

It is described as commanding a “prominent” position in Falkland – which has become more popular with tourists in recent years as one of the filming locations for the TV series Outlander.

The unit is within an attractive C-listed stone-fronted building.

It includes a fully equipped modern commercial kitchen as well as ground floor and basement storage areas.

The shop is described as “light and spacious” and as offering an attractive business opportunity for potential buyers.

The cafe caters for up to 40 covers.
The cafe caters for up to 40 covers. Image: DM Hall
The business is just yards from the historic Falkland Palace.
The business is just yards from the historic Falkland Palace. Image: DM Hall
A well equipped modern kitchen.
The commercial kitchen. Image: DM Hall

Included in the sale is a large La Spaziale commercial coffee machine, as well as other fixtures and fittings.

The cafe, which can accommodate up to 40 customers, could also be used as a restaurant.

The unit is situated just yards from the historic Falkland Place – once the royal palace of Scottish kings and a favourite of Mary Queen of Scots.

DM Hall is marketing the unit sale for offers over £275,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, the former social work offices in Kirkcaldy are on the market.

