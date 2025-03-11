Dundee ice cream shop moves to new site after LEZ fallout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Dundee ice cream shop moves to new site after LEZ fallout

Casa Di Gelato has opened on Nethergate.

By James Simpson
Stephen Bennett at his new Casa Di Gelato ice cream shop site. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Stephen Bennett at his new Casa Di Gelato ice cream shop site. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A Dundee ice cream shop has opened at a new site after its owner criticised the city’s new low emission zone (LEZ).

Casa Di Gelato has moved from Albert Square – which was within the LEZ – to Nethergate, at the bottom of Perth Road, which is just outside the zone boundary.

It comes after owner Stephen Bennett hit out at the LEZ and its impact on his business.

Stephen previously said vans used to deliver stock to Albert Square did not comply with the LEZ restrictions – forcing him to look for a new location.

Inside the new ice cream shop. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Speaking about his move, Stephen said: “We’re delighted that we’ve been able to secure new premises at the Nethergate.

“There is a greater footfall here and also a number of other busy businesses nearby throughout the day and evening.

“It’s a nice spot and I’m hoping all the businesses can have a good knock-on effect for each other.”

Ice cream shop owner moves to new Dundee site

Stephen says other factors for moving included business rates and anti-social behaviour problems in other parts of the city centre.

He also considered a move to Perth before finding the Nethergate site.

However, he is retaining a presence on Albert Square.

Casa Di Gelato opened its doors at the end of February. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

He added: “We have invested in a new van so will be keeping our Albert Square site as a manufacturing hub.

“Although there are the issues with LEZ and other factors, I still believe Dundee has a lot going for it.”

Elsewhere in the city centre, Superdrug has revealed its Overgate expansion plans.

And The Courier has looked at all we know so far about plans by Ikea to open a new store in Dundee.

