Dundee ice cream shop moves to new site after LEZ fallout

A Dundee ice cream shop has opened at a new site after its owner criticised the city’s new low emission zone (LEZ).

Casa Di Gelato has moved from Albert Square – which was within the LEZ – to Nethergate, at the bottom of Perth Road, which is just outside the zone boundary.

It comes after owner Stephen Bennett hit out at the LEZ and its impact on his business.

Stephen previously said vans used to deliver stock to Albert Square did not comply with the LEZ restrictions – forcing him to look for a new location.

Speaking about his move, Stephen said: “We’re delighted that we’ve been able to secure new premises at the Nethergate.

“There is a greater footfall here and also a number of other busy businesses nearby throughout the day and evening.

“It’s a nice spot and I’m hoping all the businesses can have a good knock-on effect for each other.”

Stephen says other factors for moving included business rates and anti-social behaviour problems in other parts of the city centre.

He also considered a move to Perth before finding the Nethergate site.

However, he is retaining a presence on Albert Square.

He added: “We have invested in a new van so will be keeping our Albert Square site as a manufacturing hub.

“Although there are the issues with LEZ and other factors, I still believe Dundee has a lot going for it.”

