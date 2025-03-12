Will Dundee’s economy withstand the university’s job cuts hammer blow?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Will Dundee’s economy withstand the university’s job cuts hammer blow?

The Courier's business editor Rob McLaren reacts to the devastating jobs news.

Crowds outside the Caird Hall, City Square, Dundee, in November for Dundee University's winter graduations. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

Staff are the most important asset of any business, but in particular at an academic institution like Dundee University.

With staff costs taking up more than half the university’s expenditure, plugging the £35 million ‘black hole’ was going to inevitably involve reducing the 3,000-strong workforce.

But few could have predicted such a dramatic scale of reduction.

The restructure plans for 632 full time equivalent job losses, more than one in five jobs.

This is quite frankly a devastating number for a university renowned throughout the world for its life sciences courses.

A reduction of this scale will inevitably have an impact on courses offered and the desirability of the university to top students.

How important are University staff and students to Dundee?

Clearly hundreds of highly-skilled academics and staff suddenly being out of employment will have an impact in the city.

The ‘brain drain’ associated with students leaving the city after graduation could now take effect with staff finding jobs in other parts of the UK.

The impact is magnified by a potential reduction in university courses.

Students have a major impact on the city’s economy.

Around one in seven people in Dundee is a student during term-time, the highest ratio in Scotland.

University of Dundee's Tower Building. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
These are people using the cafés, shops, bars and helping to keep the city centre alive.

Any reduction in the number of students will be felt in already challenging economic times.

Dundee University will have to work hard in the aftermath of the restructure to persuade school leavers that it is still the place to pursue their further education.

What needs to be done to counter impact of job losses?

The number of Dundee job losses is the highest since the closure of the Michelin factory in 2020.

The tyre factory had a higher number of staff, at around 850, but the way it was handled was completely different.

The difference was time.

There was around 18 months from the closure announcement to the factory shutting.

By that time only 115 staff failed to secure a ‘positive destination’.

A better comparison is perhaps February 2019, when 374 jobs were lost with the administration of building contractor McGill.

McGill workers leaving the Apex Hotel after learning the company is entering administration in 2019.

At that time, the city came together to help find alternative work for the McGill workers. Partnership Action for Continuing Employment co-ordinated a jobs fair for local employers to highlight positions available.

Support like this, and more, is needed to help university staff return to work as quickly as possible.

But with job losses in the hundreds, it will not be easy for all the uni staff to find new jobs locally.

What message does Dundee University crisis send about city?

V&A Dundee’s opening in 2018 changed the perception of Dundee. It put the city on everyone’s radar – from tourists, to businesses to students.

Several good news stories have happened since then including Eden Project’s plans to open an attraction, BT moving to new offices for its 1,000 staff, further development of the Waterfront and millions invested through the Tay Cities Deal.

Even the Michelin factory has had a positive conclusion to its story, with Angus business Wilkie taking over the site with the ambition of creating hundreds of new jobs.

The impression that Dundee is a city on the up has now been dented.

This jobs news will be a bitter blow for workers, many of whom have given large chunks of their career to the institution.

Dundee University – and its under-fire leadership team – must now find its way through this crisis.

