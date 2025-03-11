Expert reveals reasons for Carnoustie house price boom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Expert reveals reasons for Carnoustie house price boom

Prices in other areas of Tayside have also seen a strong start to the year.

Carnoustie High Street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Rob McLaren

The Carnoustie area of Angus has seen the highest house price rises this year, according to new data from Tayside Solicitors Property Centre (TSPC).

TSPC said sales in Carnoustie, Grange of Barry, Panbride, and Easthaven had achieved an average price of just over £180,000 in January and February this year.

This is a 20% increase on the average selling price in the first two months of 2024.

Meanwhile, other areas of Angus saw a big increase in the number of transactions at the start of this year.

The Forfar area saw 39 sales this year compared to seven sales in the same period a year ago. Kirriemuir has nine completed sales compared to just one a year ago.

What’s behind rise in Carnoustie house prices?

TSPC operations manager Angela Wallace said there were a number of reasons behind the increase in Carnoustie prices.

She said: “The significant year-on-year increase in Carnoustie’s average selling price can be largely attributed to the growing number of family homes coming to market, driving higher property values.

Angela Wallace, TSPC operations manager. Image: TSPC
“This trend is further reinforced by the addition of new-build developments in the area and an increasing preference for energy-efficient homes, which offer lower fuel costs and long-term savings.

“Carnoustie has long been regarded as a highly desirable place to live, and demand for properties remains strong.

“The continued influx of families seeking to relocate to the area further fuels market growth, reinforcing its status as a sought-after residential location.”

Tayside property market’s strong start to year

TSPC said the average selling prices through its portal – which covers Dundee, Angus and North Fife, increased by 9% in January and February compared to last year.

Completed sales saw a significant increase of 38%, totalling 263, with a combined value of £44.2m, compared to £30.5m in 2024.

The number of properties going under offer also increased by 10% to 343.

The average time for an offer to be accepted decreased by one day, now standing at 34 days.

Commenting on the buoyant market, Ms Wallace said: “House prices continue to rise, primarily driven by strong market conditions.

“The number of sales falling through remains minimal, creating an optimal market environment.

“While home report values are still being exceeded, this is happening only marginally overall.

“Confidence in the first-time buyer market remains strong, supported by improved access to borrowing. The availability of 95% mortgages is playing a key role in sustaining this demand.”

