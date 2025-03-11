Expert reveals reasons for Carnoustie house price boom

The Carnoustie area of Angus has seen the highest house price rises this year, according to new data from Tayside Solicitors Property Centre (TSPC).

TSPC said sales in Carnoustie, Grange of Barry, Panbride, and Easthaven had achieved an average price of just over £180,000 in January and February this year.

This is a 20% increase on the average selling price in the first two months of 2024.

Meanwhile, other areas of Angus saw a big increase in the number of transactions at the start of this year.

The Forfar area saw 39 sales this year compared to seven sales in the same period a year ago. Kirriemuir has nine completed sales compared to just one a year ago.

What’s behind rise in Carnoustie house prices?

TSPC operations manager Angela Wallace said there were a number of reasons behind the increase in Carnoustie prices.

She said: “The significant year-on-year increase in Carnoustie’s average selling price can be largely attributed to the growing number of family homes coming to market, driving higher property values.

“This trend is further reinforced by the addition of new-build developments in the area and an increasing preference for energy-efficient homes, which offer lower fuel costs and long-term savings.

“Carnoustie has long been regarded as a highly desirable place to live, and demand for properties remains strong.

“The continued influx of families seeking to relocate to the area further fuels market growth, reinforcing its status as a sought-after residential location.”

Tayside property market’s strong start to year

TSPC said the average selling prices through its portal – which covers Dundee, Angus and North Fife, increased by 9% in January and February compared to last year.

Completed sales saw a significant increase of 38%, totalling 263, with a combined value of £44.2m, compared to £30.5m in 2024.

The number of properties going under offer also increased by 10% to 343.

The average time for an offer to be accepted decreased by one day, now standing at 34 days.

Commenting on the buoyant market, Ms Wallace said: “House prices continue to rise, primarily driven by strong market conditions.

“The number of sales falling through remains minimal, creating an optimal market environment.

“While home report values are still being exceeded, this is happening only marginally overall.

“Confidence in the first-time buyer market remains strong, supported by improved access to borrowing. The availability of 95% mortgages is playing a key role in sustaining this demand.”