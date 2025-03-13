Piercing studio opens ‘bigger and better’ shop in Perth after relocating from Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Piercing studio opens ‘bigger and better’ shop in Perth after relocating from Fife

Percus Luxury Piercing Studio opened on St John Street this week.

By Lucy Scarlett
Gregg and Claire outside the shop.
Gregg Davies and Claire Balsillie from Percus Luxury Piercing Studio in Perth. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

A piercing studio has opened a “bigger and better” shop in Perth after relocating from Fife.

Percus Luxury Piercing Studio, owned by Gregg Davies, opened on St John Street this week after a decade of operating in Cupar.

Gregg, 33, says the move to “bigger and better” premises was an anniversary gift to himself after 10 years in business.

He told The Courier: “We outgrew our shop in Cupar and peaked in business. We could only go so far.

Perth piercing studio hopes to keep ‘loyal customer base’

“We needed a bigger space, so we moved to Perth, and I love this shop.

“We have only ever been a piercing studio so we have customers who travel quite far and wide, and we’re hoping to retain our loyal customer base.

“We offer piercings here – all the fashionable ones, we don’t do anything crazy here.

“Our jewellery is a big seller, it comes from around the world, all APP certified, and most of it is either titanium or gold.

“We import it from the US.”

Gregg says the response from customers has been good.

Gregg and Claire.
Gregg and Claire inside the studio. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
Luxury jewellery.
The studio offers titanium and gold jewellery. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
The new-look studio. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

“Everybody seems excited,” he said.

“One that stands out is a local business owner in Perth who said she normally goes to Glasgow for her piercings, so she’s delighted that we’re opening up here.

“It’s all been quite positive.”

Gregg runs the studio alongside Claire Balsillie, a former customer who joined three years ago.

They hope to be able to expand the team in the near future.

Elsewhere in Perth, the owner of a toy shop has announced plans to close after more than 20 years.

Conversation