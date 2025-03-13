Piercing studio opens ‘bigger and better’ shop in Perth after relocating from Fife

A piercing studio has opened a “bigger and better” shop in Perth after relocating from Fife.

Percus Luxury Piercing Studio, owned by Gregg Davies, opened on St John Street this week after a decade of operating in Cupar.

Gregg, 33, says the move to “bigger and better” premises was an anniversary gift to himself after 10 years in business.

He told The Courier: “We outgrew our shop in Cupar and peaked in business. We could only go so far.

Perth piercing studio hopes to keep ‘loyal customer base’

“We needed a bigger space, so we moved to Perth, and I love this shop.

“We have only ever been a piercing studio so we have customers who travel quite far and wide, and we’re hoping to retain our loyal customer base.

“We offer piercings here – all the fashionable ones, we don’t do anything crazy here.

“Our jewellery is a big seller, it comes from around the world, all APP certified, and most of it is either titanium or gold.

“We import it from the US.”

Gregg says the response from customers has been good.

“Everybody seems excited,” he said.

“One that stands out is a local business owner in Perth who said she normally goes to Glasgow for her piercings, so she’s delighted that we’re opening up here.

“It’s all been quite positive.”

Gregg runs the studio alongside Claire Balsillie, a former customer who joined three years ago.

They hope to be able to expand the team in the near future.

Elsewhere in Perth, the owner of a toy shop has announced plans to close after more than 20 years.