Longstanding Dundee Farmfoods shop to shut

A longstanding Farmfoods shop in Dundee is closing down.

The Macalpine Road shop in Ardler will shut its doors for the final time on Sunday April 6.

The Courier understands bosses took the decision not to renew their lease at the site.

The shop has been in operation for about 20 years.

The closure comes after Farmfoods shut its city centre outlet on Cowgate in March 2023.

It will leave Lochee as the only remaining Farmfoods store in Dundee.

A spokesperson for Farmfoods said: “Our Macalpine Road shop will permanently close on Sunday April 6 after a clearance sale.

“We are grateful to all our customers who have shopped with us at the property during our many years of trade.

“Our existing shop nearby at Lochee is unaffected.”

The closure of Farmfoods comes after a row of derelict shops just a few yards away was demolished in November.

