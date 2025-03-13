Owner of 310-year-old Fife weighing machines business plans to scale up

There aren’t many older firms still trading in Scotland than John White & Son, which has been producing industrial weighing machines in Fife since 1715.

Established by an Auchtermuchty blacksmith, the company passed through eight generations of the White family.

In this time it produced all sorts of weighing machines, even creating scales to measure Howitzer shells during the Second World War.

But when the ninth generation of the family decided to follow different career paths, managing director Joyce Onuonga completed a buy-out of 90% of the shares in 2017.

Originally hailing from Kenya, she initially joined John White & Son on an advisory basis and then spearheaded a restructuring programme in the mid-1990s.

Joyce said she sees herself as a custodian to the historic business but is looking to the future with plans for growth.

John White & Son challenges

The businesswoman said she acquired the company when it was at a “crossroads”.

“Technologically we were moving from mechanical to electronic machines,” she said.

“We had a skills gap and had to train technicians to meet the new requirements.

“We overcame this challenge. Innovation and development became core to our business and that’s what we’ve lived by.”

At the time of the buy-out, the Auchtermuchty firm had 14 staff. This number has grown steadily to 20 staff.

The firm designs the weighing systems which it then sources, installs and maintains. A key development has been producing inhouse software tailored to the customer’s needs.

Customers are in a wide variety of sectors including quarrying, farming, transport and recycling.

Most of the company’s customers are in Scotland or the north of England. However, more exports is a key business target.

Joyce adds: “We want to grow organically. We are looking at expanding to the continent, North America and the Middle East.

“We’d like to have different bases in these areas so we can grow the brand and have partners for distribution.”

Engineering award shock

Joyce’s leadership of the business was recognised when she won the woman in engineering award the CeeD Awards last week.

She said continuing to innovate is the key to longevity and success.

“The White family was quite innovative which is why the business has lasted for more than 300 years,” she said.

“Customers all over the world are still using old John White machines which shows quality has always been important.

“It is a legacy that we want to build on.”