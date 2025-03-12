Dundee businesses ‘teetering on edge of crisis’ fear impact of university cuts

Perth Road traders have voiced concern that the Dundee University cuts could damage the city’s West End for years to come.

The drastic drop in staff numbers – estimated to be 632 full-time equivalent positions – will greatly affect footfall in the area.

As will the expected drop in students, as the eight academic schools are reduced to three faculties and courses are inevitably slashed.

However, business owners are also worried that the “feel” of the area – known for being a “melting pot” of ages and cultures – could change.

We spoke to three well-known Perth Road businesses to get their take on the university restructuring, which could see 20% of the university workforce let go.

EH9 Espresso

Dundee University staff and students are some of EH9 Espresso cafe on Perth Road’s “core customers”.

Founder Fraser Smith was keen to open near the campus to capitalise on the university “buzz”.

Fraser, 29, who recently opened a second coffee shop on Dundee’s Annfield Road, said: “My first thought when I heard the news was for the staff and students directly involved.

“I then realised the impact it could have on businesses that feed off the university.

“Every morning we have staff coming in before they start work and then we see a steady stream of students.

“We’ll definitely struggle if footfall reduces. Our industry is already teetering on the edge of crisis due to rising costs and people having less disposable income.”

Businessman Fraser added: “There will always be people who want to buy good coffee but the university provides the perfect melting pot to make Perth Road a desirable area.

“I’m keen to explore how, as a business community, we can work together to weather the storm.

“We all need to stick together and survive this difficult period.”

Kinfolk barbers

Barber Daryl Thomson moved from Perth to Dundee a few years ago to capitalise on university clientele.

He rents a chair at Kinfolk, owned by friend Ryan McArtney.

Daryl, 32, said: “We are the closest barbers to Dundee University and the cuts will have a knock-on effect on us.

“I believe there needs to be a government inquiry into what happened as the ripple effect across the city will be huge.

“Someone must be held accountable for the terrible mismanagement.”

He added: “Business is always quieter over the summer months when the students go home for the holidays so I really hope the vibrancy of the area is not lost.”

Pacamara Food & Drink

Pacamara managing director Barry Thomson said Dundee University cuts come at a bad time for the hospitality sector in Dundee, already struggling with a raft of rising costs.

Barry said: “This really is a hammer blow to all at the university, staff and students, and the local community.

“If we lost 20% of our customers it would have a significant impact.

“We are lucky that our customer base is quite wide. We have always been conscious that we don’t want to be too dependent on one demographic.

“But other businesses who are reliant on the university trade could really suffer.

“It could be the death knell for some local businesses.”

He continued: “Being close to the university is important to us and we want to see the area thrive.

“Having the university community around us is great as the atmosphere is always interesting and never stale.

“We see regular faces and lots of new faces from all over the world.

“We have been open for 12 years and this is the toughest year so far – with so many cost increases.

“During Covid we had support from the government but I am not sure what help we will receive to get through this.”