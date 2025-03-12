Dundee businesses ‘teetering on edge of crisis’ fear impact of university cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee businesses ‘teetering on edge of crisis’ fear impact of university cuts

One Perth Road business owner called the job losses a "hammer blow" to the local community.

By Kirsten Johnson
Barista Fraser inside EH9 Espresso holding a cup of coffee
EH9 Espresso owner Fraser Smith is concerned about the impact of Dundee University cuts on local businesses. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Perth Road traders have voiced concern that the Dundee University cuts could damage the city’s West End for years to come.

The drastic drop in staff numbers – estimated to be 632 full-time equivalent positions – will greatly affect footfall in the area.

As will the expected drop in students, as the eight academic schools are reduced to three faculties and courses are inevitably slashed.

However, business owners are also worried that the “feel” of the area – known for being a “melting pot” of ages and cultures – could change.

We spoke to three well-known Perth Road businesses to get their take on the university restructuring, which could see 20% of the university workforce let go.

EH9 Espresso

Dundee University staff and students are some of EH9 Espresso cafe on Perth Road’s “core customers”.

Founder Fraser Smith was keen to open near the campus to capitalise on the university “buzz”.

Fraser Smith, owner of EH9 Espresso.
Fraser Smith wanted EH9 Espresso to be close to Dundee University.

Fraser, 29, who recently opened a second coffee shop on Dundee’s Annfield Road, said: “My first thought when I heard the news was for the staff and students directly involved.

“I then realised the impact it could have on businesses that feed off the university.

“Every morning we have staff coming in before they start work and then we see a steady stream of students.

“We’ll definitely struggle if footfall reduces. Our industry is already teetering on the edge of crisis due to rising costs and people having less disposable income.”

Businessman Fraser added: “There will always be people who want to buy good coffee but the university provides the perfect melting pot to make Perth Road a desirable area.

“I’m keen to explore how, as a business community, we can work together to weather the storm.

“We all need to stick together and survive this difficult period.”

Kinfolk barbers

Barber Daryl Thomson moved from Perth to Dundee a few years ago to capitalise on university clientele.

He rents a chair at Kinfolk, owned by friend Ryan McArtney.

Barber Daryl Thoms moved from Perth to Dundee to make the most of university trade. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Daryl, 32, said: “We are the closest barbers to Dundee University and the cuts will have a knock-on effect on us.

“I believe there needs to be a government inquiry into what happened as the ripple effect across the city will be huge.

“Someone must be held accountable for the terrible mismanagement.”

He added: “Business is always quieter over the summer months when the students go home for the holidays so I really hope the vibrancy of the area is not lost.”

Pacamara Food & Drink

Pacamara managing director Barry Thomson said Dundee University cuts come at a bad time for the hospitality sector in Dundee, already struggling with a raft of rising costs.

Barry Thomson, managing director of Pacamara on Dundee's Perth Road,
Barry Thomson, managing director of Pacamara, hopes the Dundee University cuts won’t be death knell for independent traders on Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Barry said: “This really is a hammer blow to all at the university, staff and students, and the local community.

“If we lost 20% of our customers it would have a significant impact.

“We are lucky that our customer base is quite wide. We have always been conscious that we don’t want to be too dependent on one demographic.

“But other businesses who are reliant on the university trade could really suffer.

“It could be the death knell for some local businesses.”

He continued: “Being close to the university is important to us and we want to see the area thrive.

“Having the university community around us is great as the atmosphere is always interesting and never stale.

“We see regular faces and lots of new faces from all over the world.

“We have been open for 12 years and this is the toughest year so far – with so many cost increases.

“During Covid we had support from the government but I am not sure what help we will receive to get through this.”

More from Business

Farmfoods on Macalpine Road, Dundee, will close next month. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Longstanding Dundee Farmfoods shop to shut
Don Michele.
Dundee Italian restaurant in 'exciting' move to bigger city centre site
Crowds outside the Caird Hall, City Square, Dundee, in November for Dundee University's winter graduations. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Will Dundee’s economy withstand the university’s job cuts hammer blow?
5
Carnoustie High Street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Expert reveals reasons for Carnoustie house price boom
Stephen Bennett at his new Casa Di Gelato ice cream shop site. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee ice cream shop moves to new site after LEZ fallout
5
Campbell's Coffee House in Falkland. Image: DM Hall
Coffee shop in popular Fife tourist spot up for sale after closing down
Textile company Bonar Yarns' Caldrum Works in St Salvador Street, Dundee.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee textile firm’s collapse leaves millions of pounds of debts
The dental practice at Dykes of Gray will occupy an empty unit. Image: Springfield Properties
New dental practice to open at Dykes of Gray in Dundee
Superdrug at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
Superdrug reveals Dundee Overgate expansion plans
The first weekend of IKEA being open in Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson 14-05-16
Dundee Ikea: All we know so far as retailer reveals more details

Conversation