Dunfermline pub could reopen under new operator in ‘next few weeks’

A Dunfermline pub could be set to reopen within the “next few weeks” after closing down suddenly.

The Glen Tavern on Pittencrieff Street shut last month after the company running it went into liquidation.

The closure resulted in the loss of 14 jobs.

It came after the pub’s previous operator, The Glen Tavern (Scotland) Limited, had originally blamed the closure on a “clerical error”.

Now the venue’s owner, Star Pubs, has confirmed a new tenant looks set to take over.

It comes as a Facebook page has also been set up by someone claiming to be taking on The Glen Tavern.

A post on that page said: “Your beloved Dunfermline pub/restaurant will be reopening, hopefully by the end of March/beginning of April.”

New operator set to take over Glen Tavern in Dunfermline

It said that staff had been contacted about keeping their jobs at the pub, adding: “We’re extremely looking forward to this venture and can’t wait to meet you all in the coming weeks.”

It has not been confirmed who is behind the page but The Courier has contacted them for more information.

A spokesperson for Star Pubs, which owns venues across the UK, told The Courier: “The Glen Tavern, Dunfermline was leased to an independent operator to run as their own business.

“The pub closed suddenly three weeks ago and our aim is to get the pub back open again as quickly as possible.

“In fact, we are hoping to have a new operator at The Glen Tavern within the next few weeks.”