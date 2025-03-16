8 new shops and restaurants that could be set to open in Dunfermline area

A series of new shops and restaurants could be set to open in Dunfermline in the months ahead.

There are plenty of potentially exciting developments in the pipeline in the city and the surrounding area.

That includes the arrival of some major chains.

The Courier takes a look at some of the most prominent businesses that could be set to open in and around Dunfermline over the next couple of years.

Home Bargains, Dunfermline

Initial plans by the budget retailer to open on Dunlin Drive in Duloch were rejected.

However, with revised plans on the table for the new shop, owner TJ Morris is determined to get its way.

Locals are currently being consulted on the new version of the plans and they are expected to go before councillors for a decision later this year.

However, Home Bargains says it will be at least 2026 before the shop is built – if it gets approval.

The plans include a number of smaller retail units.

Wickes, Dunfermline

Home improvement chain Wickes is set to open at Halbeath Retail Park in the coming weeks.

It has taken over the unit vacated when Homebase closed for good in February.

Wickes has already launched a recruitment drive for the store as well as offering jobs to former Homebase employees.

No firm date for opening has yet been confirmed.

Lidl, Dunfermline

Detailed plans for Lidl’s first Dunfermline store emerged earlier this month.

The retailer wants to build a new supermarket on the site of the old King Malcolm Hotel on the corner of Laburnum Road and Queensferry Road.

The hotel closed in 2020 and has been empty ever since.

Although a planning application has been lodged, it could still be months before Fife Council makes a decision.

Lidl, Rosyth

There have also been long-held plans for a new Lidl supermarket in Rosyth.

An agreement for the discount retailer to purchase the former Rosyth Football Club land on Admiralty Road, vacated by the club in 2017, was finally agreed in 2024.

That agreement revived Lidl’s commitment to build its new store on the vacant site, which would create 40 new jobs.

Detailed plans have yet to be submitted for planning approval, but Lidl has stated it hopes to have this store open by 2026.

Khushi’s Indian restaurant, Dunfermline

Khushi’s has been closed since a fire at its former location on Canmore Street in April 2023.

However, its owners have confirmed they are moving into a new site on Bruce Street – converting the former bookies and adjoining Carpet Shop.

No firm date has yet been given for the restaurant’s opening, but in a statement earlier this month, its owners said they aimed to be open by summer 2025.

Booffi world buffet restaurant, Dunfermline

A new world buffet restaurant is scheduled to open next month in the former Kinema building on Carnegie Drive.

The Kinema, a former dance hall and nightclub, first became a world buffet restaurant in 2018.

However, it was forced to close during the Covid lockdowns.

Booffi’s menu offers a wide range of Indian, Italian, Chinese, and grilled meat dishes, along with desserts.

Starbucks, Dalgety Bay

Plans for a drive-thru Starbucks coffee shop and separate restaurant in Dalget Bay were unveiled in November.

If approved, the development will be situated on a vacant site at the Gateway development, north of Ridge Way in the town.

Previously, an application had been made by Costa for a similar coffee shop and gym – however, that application has now lapsed.

Starbucks says if the plans are given the go-ahead by Fife Council, the outlet will create 40-50 jobs.

B&M, Dalgety Bay

These plans have much less certainty than the others on our list.

B&M’s proposals for the former Dobbie’s garden centre site were given the go-ahead in 2021.

However, those plans have now lapsed and a new application would be required for the retailer to push ahead.

It is understood Fife Council has been in discussions with the retailer about revised plans but, so far, nothing has been submitted formally.

Meanwhile, The Courier has also taken a look at 11 empty shops in Dunfermline and what is planned for them.