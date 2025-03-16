8 new shops and restaurants that could be set to open in Dunfermline area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

8 new shops and restaurants that could be set to open in Dunfermline area

Several new developments are in the pipeline in and around the city.

An aerial view of how the new Dunfermline Home Bargains could look. Image: TJ Morris
An aerial view of how the new Dunfermline Home Bargains could look. Image: TJ Morris
By Neil Henderson

A series of new shops and restaurants could be set to open in Dunfermline in the months ahead.

There are plenty of potentially exciting developments in the pipeline in the city and the surrounding area.

That includes the arrival of some major chains.

The Courier takes a look at some of the most prominent businesses that could be set to open in and around Dunfermline over the next couple of years.

Home Bargains, Dunfermline

How the new Home Bargains could look, as viewed from Dunlin Drive. Image: TJ Morris

Initial plans by the budget retailer to open on Dunlin Drive in Duloch were rejected.

However, with revised plans on the table for the new shop, owner TJ Morris is determined to get its way.

Locals are currently being consulted on the new version of the plans and they are expected to go before councillors for a decision later this year.

However, Home Bargains says it will be at least 2026 before the shop is built – if it gets approval.

The plans include a number of smaller retail units.

Wickes, Dunfermline

Wickes will open in the former Homebase site. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Home improvement chain Wickes is set to open at Halbeath Retail Park in the coming weeks.

It has taken over the unit vacated when Homebase closed for good in February.

Wickes has already launched a recruitment drive for the store as well as offering jobs to former Homebase employees.

No firm date for opening has yet been confirmed.

Lidl, Dunfermline

A CGI of the new Dunfermline store.
A CGI of the new Dunfermline store. Image: Lidl/Fife Council planning portal

Detailed plans for Lidl’s first Dunfermline store emerged earlier this month.

The retailer wants to build a new supermarket on the site of the old King Malcolm Hotel on the corner of Laburnum Road and Queensferry Road.

The hotel closed in 2020 and has been empty ever since.

Although a planning application has been lodged, it could still be months before Fife Council makes a decision.

Lidl, Rosyth

Rosyth FC's former pitch and a Lidl sign.
Lidl hopes to build a new supermarket on the former Rosyth FC site. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

There have also been long-held plans for a new Lidl supermarket in Rosyth.

An agreement for the discount retailer to purchase the former Rosyth Football Club land on Admiralty Road, vacated by the club in 2017, was finally agreed in 2024.

That agreement revived Lidl’s commitment to build its new store on the vacant site, which would create 40 new jobs.

Detailed plans have yet to be submitted for planning approval, but Lidl has stated it hopes to have this store open by 2026.

Khushi’s Indian restaurant, Dunfermline

A plan for a new Dunfermline restaurant has the backing of council planners
The new restaurant is set to open in the former bookies and Carpet Shop on Bruce Street. Image: Google Street View

Khushi’s has been closed since a fire at its former location on Canmore Street in April 2023.

However, its owners have confirmed they are moving into a new site on Bruce Street – converting the former bookies and adjoining Carpet Shop.

No firm date has yet been given for the restaurant’s opening, but in a statement earlier this month, its owners said they aimed to be open by summer 2025.

Booffi world buffet restaurant, Dunfermline

The Kinema building in Dunfermline.
The Kinema building in Dunfermline will become a world buffet. Image: Google Street View

A new world buffet restaurant is scheduled to open next month in the former Kinema building on Carnegie Drive.

The Kinema, a former dance hall and nightclub, first became a world buffet restaurant in 2018.

However, it was forced to close during the Covid lockdowns.

Booffi’s menu offers a wide range of Indian, Italian, Chinese, and grilled meat dishes, along with desserts.

Starbucks, Dalgety Bay

Plans for a drive-thru Starbucks coffee shop and separate restaurant in Dalget Bay were unveiled in November.

If approved, the development will be situated on a vacant site at the Gateway development, north of Ridge Way in the town.

Previously, an application had been made by Costa for a similar coffee shop and gym – however, that application has now lapsed.

Starbucks says if the plans are given the go-ahead by Fife Council, the outlet will create 40-50 jobs.

B&M, Dalgety Bay

B&M. Image: Shutterstock

These plans have much less certainty than the others on our list.

B&M’s proposals for the former Dobbie’s garden centre site were given the go-ahead in 2021.

However, those plans have now lapsed and a new application would be required for the retailer to push ahead.

It is understood Fife Council has been in discussions with the retailer about revised plans but, so far, nothing has been submitted formally.

Meanwhile, The Courier has also taken a look at 11 empty shops in Dunfermline and what is planned for them.

More from Business

Andrew Whittick hopes to honour his parent's legacy by steering Kinnes Shipping in the right direction. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Why Dundee shipping boss is steering family firm in new direction
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. 71 Brewing column RB Picture shows; 71 Brewing column RB. 71 Brewing. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Why 71 Brewing expansion is great for Dundee – and live music
2
Sunny's Restaurant and Takeway has been forced to close. Image: Google Maps
Fire forces popular Dundee Indian restaurant to close
Seaton House general manager Michael Davern. Image: Paul Reid
Strong demand for new luxury St Andrews hotel after £10m refurbishment
Ray and Colin Myles are closing their Party Time store in Broughty Ferry after 32 years. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry party shop set to close after 32 'wonderful' years
4
Welcome Inn will serve a range of Asian cuisines when it opens in Dunfermline. Image: Welcome Inn
New Asian cuisine takeaway coming to Dunfermline
Michael Rolland joined family firm The Paint Shed in 2016 and transformed the Stirling-based business. Image: The Paint Shed
How Stirling paint firm grew sales from £4m to £23m in just nine years
Dilys and Nicola Ewart have put the Airlie Arms Hotel in Kirriemuir on the market for £1.1m. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Angus sisters on why now’s the right time to sell Kirriemuir hotel
To go with story by James Simpson. Store set to close next month at Farmfoods on Macalpine Road in Dundee. Picture shows; Farmfoods at Macalpine Road. Macalpine Road, Dundee. James Simpson/DCT Media Date; 12/03/2025
Locals 'so sad' at Dundee Farmfoods closure and say shop is 'always busy'
Kulvinder Singh and his business partner.
Chef who has twice won Best Curry takes over Auchterarder restaurant

Conversation