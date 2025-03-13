Dundee brows salon closing after 12 years as owner focuses on education

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee brows salon closing after 12 years as owner focuses on education

Janine Wallace from Browjam on Perth Road will continue to run Browjam Academy.

By James Simpson
Owner Janine Wallace, right, and colleague Emily Bartle-Haigh are moving out of Browjam on Perth Road. Image: Janine Wallace
A Dundee brows salon is closing after 12 years as its owner moves her focus to education.

Browjam has become a go-to destination for eyebrow treatments since opening on Perth Road.

Owner Janine Wallace, 40, is now focusing on training the next generation of microblading artists through sister business Browjam Academy.

However, Janine and one of her colleagues will continue to cater for clients at the new site on West Henderson Wynd.

She said: “It is sad that the shop will be closing at the end of the month.

“It has become more than just a salon over the last 12 years.

Browjam closing as owner moves focus to academy business

“Two of our incredible team members are setting up on their own and I wish them well.

“Myself and Emily Bartle-Haigh won’t be moving far, to West Henderson Wynd at our sister business, Browjam Academy.

“We will still be seeing clients – nothing has changed in that sense – but I’ve always had a passion for educating new technicians.

“While training has always been part of the business, these new premises will allow us to do more.

“There will be a shift to doing more online training – that will be helping people worldwide with their skills and mentoring them with their business.

“Emily will also be supporting me with this as we remodel the business.”

Janine carrying out an eyebrow treatment. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

After announcing the news on Instagram, one customer said it was the “end of an era”.

Another posted: “So proud of everything and everyone.

“I know everyone will smash it.”

One other wrote: “It’s going to be amazing.”

Janine added: “It has been a difficult decision to close the shop but it’s time for the next chapter.”

