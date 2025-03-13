Dundee brows salon closing after 12 years as owner focuses on education

A Dundee brows salon is closing after 12 years as its owner moves her focus to education.

Browjam has become a go-to destination for eyebrow treatments since opening on Perth Road.

Owner Janine Wallace, 40, is now focusing on training the next generation of microblading artists through sister business Browjam Academy.

However, Janine and one of her colleagues will continue to cater for clients at the new site on West Henderson Wynd.

She said: “It is sad that the shop will be closing at the end of the month.

“It has become more than just a salon over the last 12 years.

Browjam closing as owner moves focus to academy business

“Two of our incredible team members are setting up on their own and I wish them well.

“Myself and Emily Bartle-Haigh won’t be moving far, to West Henderson Wynd at our sister business, Browjam Academy.

“We will still be seeing clients – nothing has changed in that sense – but I’ve always had a passion for educating new technicians.

“While training has always been part of the business, these new premises will allow us to do more.

“There will be a shift to doing more online training – that will be helping people worldwide with their skills and mentoring them with their business.

“Emily will also be supporting me with this as we remodel the business.”

After announcing the news on Instagram, one customer said it was the “end of an era”.

Another posted: “So proud of everything and everyone.

“I know everyone will smash it.”

One other wrote: “It’s going to be amazing.”

Janine added: “It has been a difficult decision to close the shop but it’s time for the next chapter.”