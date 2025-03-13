Angus sisters on why now’s the right time to sell Kirriemuir hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus sisters on why now’s the right time to sell Kirriemuir hotel

Dilys and Nicola Ewart bought the Airlie Arms in 2014 for just £75,000 – now it’s for sale for £1.1 million.

Dilys and Nicola Ewart have put the Airlie Arms Hotel in Kirriemuir on the market for £1.1m. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dilys and Nicola Ewart have put the Airlie Arms Hotel in Kirriemuir on the market for £1.1m. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

Angus sisters who brought the Airlie Arms in Kirriemuir back to life are now looking to hand the keys to a new owner.

Dilys and younger sister Nicola were aged just 25 and 20 when they bought the hotel for £75,000 with their father Barrie.

But after a decade of ownership, they say now is the right time to sell – if the right owner can be found.

They want the hotel to continue to focus on its work in the community. It is listed for sale at £1.1 million.

Reopening Airlie Arms in Kirriemuir

Dilys said it was a tremendous amount of work to bring the St Malcolm’s Wynd property back to operation.

She said: “My dad lives across the road and my bedroom window looks onto the building so I remember it being open and thriving.

“When it came on the market, I said to dad, ‘I have this idea…’

Th Airlie Arms Hotel in Kirriemuir. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“It took us three hours to view the property as there was furniture everywhere that we kept having to move to get into the rooms.

“Some roofs had caved in and lead had been stolen from the windows.

“A deal was made with another party to buy it – but the sale fell through. 10 months later the agent said ‘if you still want it, it’s yours, but you have to buy in the next 10 days’.

“The price was £75,000 plus VAT and the building was ours.”

Months of refurbishment

Then the real work began. It took almost six months for the Ewarts to open the bar.

Refurbishment of the kitchen followed, before each of the 10 bedrooms were upgraded.

By September 2015, the building was fully functioning again.

Dilys said: “We had no idea where we were going to find the money to do it up.

Nicola, Dilys and Barrie Ewart at the Airlie Arms in 2017.

“The priority was to open the bar and start generating some money. Initially we didn’t even have a card machine and it was cash only.

“We upgraded the kitchen in the summer which allowed us to start serving food. We then did one bedroom at a time. It was a lot of work.”

Adding bedrooms and shifting focus

The Covid pandemic forced the property to close, giving the sisters time to reflect on its future.

They ended up removing the restaurant to add an additional five bedrooms.

Nicola said: “The Covid shutdown was a challenging time, but in hindsight it gave us the opportunity to step back and refine our business model.

“We shifted our focus from a more traditional town bar to a strong hotel-restaurant.

“This change has allowed us to attract customers from further afield and take the business from strength-to-strength.”

Why now is time to sell Airlie Arms

The property was listed for sale by CCL Property last year, but the family are prepared to wait for the right owner to come forward.

Owners Dilys and Nicola Ewart hope the Airlie Arms will continue as a hub of community. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

In the meantime it is business as usual for the hotel. It has a workforce of 35 that increases to 45 in the summer months.

Dilys said: “We feel we’ve put almost everything we have into it.

“I have a seven-year-old daughter and essentially life has changed. Nicola loves to go travelling.

“We are very active in the community and we’d want this to continue with a new owner.

“It’s done us very well but we just think that somebody else could probably take it further than us.”

