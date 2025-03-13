Chef who has twice won Best Curry takes over Auchterarder restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Chef who has twice won Best Curry takes over Auchterarder restaurant

Kulvinder Singh is bringing more than two decades of restaurant experience to Sheray Punjab.

Kulvinder Singh and his business partner.
Kulvinder Singh (right) and business partner Yashpal Bhalla. Image: Supplied
By Lucy Scarlett

An award-winning chef and business owner has taken over an Indian restaurant in Auchterarder.

Kulvinder Singh is now at the helm of Sherey Punjab on the High Street.

Kulvinder, 44, boasts over two decades of experience in the restaurant industry, including work in five-star establishments in India.

He also holds a degree in hotel management and has won the Best Curry Award in Scotland in both 2022 and 2023.

Sheray Punjab.
Sheray Punjab has reopened. Image: Supplied

The restauranteur told The Courier what attracted him to Auchterarder.

“I wanted something of my own, and this seemed like a nice area.

“It’s quite a commute from Glasgow, but I don’t mind as the people were nice to us, and we heard good reviews about the area.

“There wasn’t a proper Indian restaurant there, so we thought we would grab the opportunity.

“I won Best Curry Award in the whole of Scotland so I thought it would be good for people to have a chef like that here.”

Big changes at Auchterarder Indian restaurant

Kulvinder is currently assembling a new team before rolling out big changes.

A fresh menu will arrive at the curry house with authentic dishes free from artificial colouring.

Sheray Punjab.
The new dining room. Image: Supplied
Sheray Punjab.
Sheray Punjab. Image: Supplied.

Kulvinder said he has refurbished the dining room, which is now open plan.

He wants the restaurant to have a warm ambiance and a better family experience.

“We don’t want people to come and eat in an isolated room, we have staff to look after them and give them a proper service,” he added.

“We want them to have an experience rather than just having food and going.”

Sheray Punjab is open on Monday to Thursday from 4pm until 9:30pm and until 10pm on the weekend.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a luxury piercing studio has opened in Perth after relocating from Fife. 

