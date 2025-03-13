Chef who has twice won Best Curry takes over Auchterarder restaurant

An award-winning chef and business owner has taken over an Indian restaurant in Auchterarder.

Kulvinder Singh is now at the helm of Sherey Punjab on the High Street.

Kulvinder, 44, boasts over two decades of experience in the restaurant industry, including work in five-star establishments in India.

He also holds a degree in hotel management and has won the Best Curry Award in Scotland in both 2022 and 2023.

The restauranteur told The Courier what attracted him to Auchterarder.

“I wanted something of my own, and this seemed like a nice area.

“It’s quite a commute from Glasgow, but I don’t mind as the people were nice to us, and we heard good reviews about the area.

“There wasn’t a proper Indian restaurant there, so we thought we would grab the opportunity.

“I won Best Curry Award in the whole of Scotland so I thought it would be good for people to have a chef like that here.”

Big changes at Auchterarder Indian restaurant

Kulvinder is currently assembling a new team before rolling out big changes.

A fresh menu will arrive at the curry house with authentic dishes free from artificial colouring.

Kulvinder said he has refurbished the dining room, which is now open plan.

He wants the restaurant to have a warm ambiance and a better family experience.

“We don’t want people to come and eat in an isolated room, we have staff to look after them and give them a proper service,” he added.

“We want them to have an experience rather than just having food and going.”

Sheray Punjab is open on Monday to Thursday from 4pm until 9:30pm and until 10pm on the weekend.

