Locals ‘so sad’ at Dundee Farmfoods closure and say shop is ‘always busy’

Locals have expressed their shock and sadness after it was announced a longstanding Dundee Farmfoods shop is closing down.

The Macalpine Road outlet is set to shut on Sunday April 6.

It is understood bosses at the store – which has been a fixture of the shopping precinct for decades – are not renewing their lease for the site.

After The Courier broke news of the closure, dozens of readers took to Facebook to share their memories of the shop.

Locals say closure of Dundee Farmfoods is ‘end of an era’

Samantha McAulay wrote: “Can’t remember it ever not being there, will have to trek to Lochee (the remaining shop) each week now.

“Staff are lovely and always have been in that shop.

“Really feel for them losing their jobs, probably sit empty for years now if it’s due to rent costs.”

Kris Norman said: “End of an era, been there for as long as I remember.”

Nicki Ballie said: “What a shame. Staff are so friendly. Gutted. Go there all the time.”

Carole Hutchison posted: “That’s so sad, the poor shop workers and it’s been open there as long as I can remember.”

Wendy Allan said the shop would be “sorely missed” by people in Ardler and St Mary’s.

Many remembered working in the shop.

Caroline Gourlay said: “Did my YTS (youth training scheme) here in the 90s, some great memories of stock taking on a Saturday night.”

Audrey Walker said she had also completed her YTS there in the 90s, saying she had “fun times”.

‘It’s busy all the time’

Sam Clark wrote: “That’s sad, I worked there when I first moved to Dundee.”

Gillian Moffat posted: “Worked in that shop for five years when it was Fine Fare.”

Many others said the shop was “always busy” and were surprised at the decision to shut.

Diana Holt said: “It’s a busy shop, can’t understand it.”

Leanne McDonald wrote: “It’s busy all the time, that’s so annoying.”

The decision follows the closure of Farmfoods in Dundee city centre in March 2023.