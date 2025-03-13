Locals ‘so sad’ at Dundee Farmfoods closure and say shop is ‘always busy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Locals ‘so sad’ at Dundee Farmfoods closure and say shop is ‘always busy’

Former staff have also shared their memories of working at the store.

By James Simpson
Farmfoods on Macalpine Road in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Farmfoods on Macalpine Road in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Locals have expressed their shock and sadness after it was announced a longstanding Dundee Farmfoods shop is closing down.

The Macalpine Road outlet is set to shut on Sunday April 6.

It is understood bosses at the store – which has been a fixture of the shopping precinct for decades – are not renewing their lease for the site.

After The Courier broke news of the closure, dozens of readers took to Facebook to share their memories of the shop.

Locals say closure of Dundee Farmfoods is ‘end of an era’

Samantha McAulay wrote: “Can’t remember it ever not being there, will have to trek to  Lochee (the remaining shop) each week now.

“Staff are lovely and always have been in that shop.

“Really feel for them losing their jobs, probably sit empty for years now if it’s due to rent costs.”

Kris Norman said: “End of an era, been there for as long as I remember.”

Nicki Ballie said: “What a shame. Staff are so friendly. Gutted. Go there all the time.”

Carole Hutchison posted: “That’s so sad, the poor shop workers and it’s been open there as long as I can remember.”

The Farmfoods shop pictured in 2002. Image: DC Thomson

Wendy Allan said the shop would be “sorely missed” by people in Ardler and St Mary’s.

Many remembered working in the shop.

Caroline Gourlay said: “Did my YTS (youth training scheme) here in the 90s, some great memories of stock taking on a Saturday night.”

Audrey Walker said she had also completed her YTS there in the 90s, saying she had “fun times”.

‘It’s busy all the time’

Sam Clark wrote: “That’s sad, I worked there when I first moved to Dundee.”

Gillian Moffat posted: “Worked in that shop for five years when it was Fine Fare.”

Many others said the shop was “always busy” and were surprised at the decision to shut.

Diana Holt said: “It’s a busy shop, can’t understand it.”

Leanne McDonald wrote: “It’s busy all the time, that’s so annoying.”

The decision follows the closure of Farmfoods in Dundee city centre in March 2023.

Farmfoods on Macalpine Road in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Kulvinder Singh and his business partner.
Farmfoods on Macalpine Road in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Gregg and Claire outside the shop.
The Glen Tavern, Dunfermline.
Joyce Onuonga, managing director of John White and Son.
Barista Fraser inside EH9 Espresso holding a cup of coffee
Farmfoods on Macalpine Road in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Don Michele.
Farmfoods on Macalpine Road in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
