How Stirling paint firm grew sales from £4m to £23m in just nine years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

How Stirling paint firm grew sales from £4m to £23m in just nine years

Rapidly expanding retailer The Paint Shed can trace its roots back to a 19th century Fife painter and decorator.

By Kirsten Johnson
Michael Rolland joined family firm The Paint Shed in 2016 and transformed the Stirling-based business. Image: The Paint Shed
Michael Rolland joined family firm The Paint Shed in 2016 and transformed the Stirling-based business. Image: The Paint Shed

A Stirling paint firm is looking forward to a bright future thanks to bold expansion plans and a nationwide “remodelling boom”.

The Paint Shed now has 23 stores across the country and experienced a record £23 million turnover last year.

The business, which is headquartered in Sprinkerse, recently opened its newest shop at Perth’s Inveralmond Industrial Estate.

It now has its sights set on finding a site in the Dundee area.

The Stirling paint firm has 23 stores across the country. Image: The Paint Shed

Managing director Michael Rolland joined the family firm – first founded by his great-great-grandfather Connacher Rolland, a painter and decorator in Leven – in 2016.

At the time, there were just eight stores and turnover was a modest £4m.

Stirling paint firm made paint “accessible”

The 39-year-old father-of-two embarked on a brave growth plan, keen to make buying paint “more accessible” to both trade and the general public.

Previously based in Edinburgh, Michael moved The Paint Shed’s HQ to Stirling and opened new stores in Glenrothes, Dunfermline, Aberdeen and Inverness.

Michael said: “I wanted to take a concept that was doing well in Edinburgh and roll it out across Scotland.

“Stirling was the perfect base as it is a great central location.

“When I joined there were just eight stores and we have just opened our 23rd and have grown profitably every year.”

He continued: “We offer a huge range of specialist trade brands at great value prices.

“People can come in and browse the aisles and there will always be a friendly face to greet you.”

70% of sales still come from trade customers but 30% of buyers are now members of the public.

The firm, which was acquired by decorator’s merchant Brewers in 2023, also offers free local delivery and click-and-collect as well as online ordering.

Paint Shed sales up post-pandemic

Covid brought challenges to many businesses, but a surge in home decorating was an unexpected positive for paint retailers.

Michael said: “Our sector is an area of growth. In recent years we have seen a remodelling boom.

“People spent a lot of time in their homes during the pandemic and now many still work from home.

“Because of this, people are keen to invest in making their home space look good.”

The Paint Shed stock a wide-range of paint, including luxury brand Farrow & Ball, seen here in the firm’s Perth store. Image: The Paint Shed

Social media sites Instagram and TikTok have also inspired people to get creative with colour, Michael added.

The Paint Shed’s popular ‘how to’ videos have received hundreds of thousands of views.

More women in male-dominated sector

Michael has implemented a new “enhanced” maternity leave policy and looked to employ more women, both in store and behind the scenes.

The 120-strong workforce is now almost a third women (29%) – with the North Berwick store entirely female-run.

Michael explained: “Traditionally, it was a male-dominated environment and we wanted to make our stores welcoming to both men and women.

“We have some great women on our team now and are always looking to employ more.”

History: From Fife decorator to 23 stores

The Paint Shed’s origins date back to 1876, when the Rolland family began offering painting and decorating services in Leven.

Michael’s great-grandfather Jackson Rolland and grandfather Ogilvie Rolland built up the business across central Fife and it became Strathearn Paint Company in 1965.

His father, also Ogilvie, later took the reigns and gave it the name The Paint Shed, opening shops in the Edinburgh area in the 1990s.

Michael added: “I’m proud to follow in the footsteps of my forefathers by becoming the 5th generation to bring the joy of paint to so many people.”

More from Business

Dilys and Nicola Ewart have put the Airlie Arms Hotel in Kirriemuir on the market for £1.1m. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Angus sisters on why now’s the right time to sell Kirriemuir hotel
To go with story by James Simpson. Store set to close next month at Farmfoods on Macalpine Road in Dundee. Picture shows; Farmfoods at Macalpine Road. Macalpine Road, Dundee. James Simpson/DCT Media Date; 12/03/2025
Locals 'so sad' at Dundee Farmfoods closure and say shop is 'always busy'
Kulvinder Singh and his business partner.
Chef who has twice won Best Curry takes over Auchterarder restaurant
Owner Janine Wallace, right, and colleague Emily Bartle-Haigh are moving out of Browjam on Perth Road. Image: Janine Wallace
Dundee brows salon closing after 12 years as owner focuses on education
Gregg and Claire outside the shop.
Piercing studio opens 'bigger and better' shop in Perth after relocating from Fife
The Glen Tavern, Dunfermline.
Dunfermline pub could reopen under new operator in 'next few weeks'
Joyce Onuonga, managing director of John White and Son.
Owner of 310-year-old Fife weighing machines business plans to scale up
Barista Fraser inside EH9 Espresso holding a cup of coffee
Dundee businesses ‘teetering on edge of crisis’ fear impact of university cuts
Farmfoods on Macalpine Road, Dundee, will close next month. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Longstanding Dundee Farmfoods shop to shut
Don Michele.
Dundee Italian restaurant in 'exciting' move to bigger city centre site
2

Conversation