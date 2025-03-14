How Stirling paint firm grew sales from £4m to £23m in just nine years

A Stirling paint firm is looking forward to a bright future thanks to bold expansion plans and a nationwide “remodelling boom”.

The Paint Shed now has 23 stores across the country and experienced a record £23 million turnover last year.

The business, which is headquartered in Sprinkerse, recently opened its newest shop at Perth’s Inveralmond Industrial Estate.

It now has its sights set on finding a site in the Dundee area.

Managing director Michael Rolland joined the family firm – first founded by his great-great-grandfather Connacher Rolland, a painter and decorator in Leven – in 2016.

At the time, there were just eight stores and turnover was a modest £4m.

Stirling paint firm made paint “accessible”

The 39-year-old father-of-two embarked on a brave growth plan, keen to make buying paint “more accessible” to both trade and the general public.

Previously based in Edinburgh, Michael moved The Paint Shed’s HQ to Stirling and opened new stores in Glenrothes, Dunfermline, Aberdeen and Inverness.

Michael said: “I wanted to take a concept that was doing well in Edinburgh and roll it out across Scotland.

“Stirling was the perfect base as it is a great central location.

“When I joined there were just eight stores and we have just opened our 23rd and have grown profitably every year.”

He continued: “We offer a huge range of specialist trade brands at great value prices.

“People can come in and browse the aisles and there will always be a friendly face to greet you.”

70% of sales still come from trade customers but 30% of buyers are now members of the public.

The firm, which was acquired by decorator’s merchant Brewers in 2023, also offers free local delivery and click-and-collect as well as online ordering.

Paint Shed sales up post-pandemic

Covid brought challenges to many businesses, but a surge in home decorating was an unexpected positive for paint retailers.

Michael said: “Our sector is an area of growth. In recent years we have seen a remodelling boom.

“People spent a lot of time in their homes during the pandemic and now many still work from home.

“Because of this, people are keen to invest in making their home space look good.”

Social media sites Instagram and TikTok have also inspired people to get creative with colour, Michael added.

The Paint Shed’s popular ‘how to’ videos have received hundreds of thousands of views.

More women in male-dominated sector

Michael has implemented a new “enhanced” maternity leave policy and looked to employ more women, both in store and behind the scenes.

The 120-strong workforce is now almost a third women (29%) – with the North Berwick store entirely female-run.

Michael explained: “Traditionally, it was a male-dominated environment and we wanted to make our stores welcoming to both men and women.

“We have some great women on our team now and are always looking to employ more.”

History: From Fife decorator to 23 stores

The Paint Shed’s origins date back to 1876, when the Rolland family began offering painting and decorating services in Leven.

Michael’s great-grandfather Jackson Rolland and grandfather Ogilvie Rolland built up the business across central Fife and it became Strathearn Paint Company in 1965.

His father, also Ogilvie, later took the reigns and gave it the name The Paint Shed, opening shops in the Edinburgh area in the 1990s.

Michael added: “I’m proud to follow in the footsteps of my forefathers by becoming the 5th generation to bring the joy of paint to so many people.”