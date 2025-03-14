Broughty Ferry party shop set to close after 32 ‘wonderful’ years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry party shop set to close after 32 ‘wonderful’ years

Colin and Ray Myles are pursuing new ventures.

By James Simpson
Ray and Colin Myles are closing their Party Time store in Broughty Ferry after 32 years. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A Broughty Ferry party shop is closing its doors after 32 “wonderful” years.

Colin and Ray Myles have built lasting friendships with their customers at Party Time on Long Lane.

The husband and wife team have helped to deck out thousands of celebrations with balloons and other decorations over the years.

Ray, 63, says the final day of trading will be Saturday March 28.

Ray and Colin Myles, pictured in 2004. Image: DC Thomson
Ray outside their store on Long Lane Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She said: “We have had 32 wonderful years but we have been considering this move for some time.

“It has been a pleasure for us to have been, in a small way, a part of so many people’s celebrations over the years.

“We will treasure all the memories.

‘A number of factors’ in decision to close Broughty Ferry Party Time shop

“Retail is a challenging market and there have been a number of factors behind the decision.

“Colin is working worldwide doing a number of events as a balloon modeller and I’m also looking to pursue my dream of becoming a body stress release practitioner.

“We will still be doing big decor events but the shop itself will be closing.”

Before opening as Party Time, the shop site was a dairy run by Colin’s family.

Ray added: “There is a lot of history here for the family, we’ve lived and worked here raising three kids.

“We are excited for what’s coming next.

One of Colin’s impressive balloon displays. Image: Ray Myles
Colin has been travelling worldwide to showcase his talents. Image: Ray Myles

“We will miss our customers so much and we hope to see as many of them as possible before we close.

“We’d also like to thank our Saturday girls who have made the journey with us.

“Without them, we would never have been so successful, in particular Jodie and Kaysha.”

Party Time will be having a closing down sale which starts on Monday.

Elsewhere, the Browjam salon on Perth Road is closing after 12 years.

Conversation