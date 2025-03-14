Broughty Ferry party shop set to close after 32 ‘wonderful’ years

A Broughty Ferry party shop is closing its doors after 32 “wonderful” years.

Colin and Ray Myles have built lasting friendships with their customers at Party Time on Long Lane.

The husband and wife team have helped to deck out thousands of celebrations with balloons and other decorations over the years.

Ray, 63, says the final day of trading will be Saturday March 28.

She said: “We have had 32 wonderful years but we have been considering this move for some time.

“It has been a pleasure for us to have been, in a small way, a part of so many people’s celebrations over the years.

“We will treasure all the memories.

‘A number of factors’ in decision to close Broughty Ferry Party Time shop

“Retail is a challenging market and there have been a number of factors behind the decision.

“Colin is working worldwide doing a number of events as a balloon modeller and I’m also looking to pursue my dream of becoming a body stress release practitioner.

“We will still be doing big decor events but the shop itself will be closing.”

Before opening as Party Time, the shop site was a dairy run by Colin’s family.

Ray added: “There is a lot of history here for the family, we’ve lived and worked here raising three kids.

“We are excited for what’s coming next.

“We will miss our customers so much and we hope to see as many of them as possible before we close.

“We’d also like to thank our Saturday girls who have made the journey with us.

“Without them, we would never have been so successful, in particular Jodie and Kaysha.”

Party Time will be having a closing down sale which starts on Monday.

Elsewhere, the Browjam salon on Perth Road is closing after 12 years.