Pub described as ‘heart and soul’ of Fife village up for sale after 20 years in same family

A Fife pub that’s the ‘heart and soul of the village’ is for sale after being run by the same family for 20 years.

The Albert Tavern, on Freuchie’s High Street, is on the market for £195,000.

The 18th-century coach house is a multi-award winner with CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) and has previously won Scottish Pub of the Year and Ale and Cider Pub of the Year in Fife.

It’s been marketed by Cornerstone Business Agents, whose listing describes The Albert Tavern as a “high-quality village pub retaining and oozing abundance of tradition charm”.

Freuchie pub run by same family for 20 years up for sale

It reads: “This public house is a superb example of a high-quality village pub retaining and oozing an abundance of traditional charm.

“A well-preserved 18th-century public house, loved and well run by the same family ownership for the last 20 years, has proven to be the heart and soul of this attractive village.”

“The business is run on a hands-off basis by our clients and run by a dedicated management team.

“It is strongly felt that new owners running the business in a more hands-on fashion will be able to enhance the already impressive trade.

“It is envisaged that longer opening hours and notably the reintroduction of a food trade will drive this well-supported local business further forward.

“Trading levels have increased year on year since Covid.”

It comes as the Michelin-starred Peat Inn near Largoward in Fife was also put on the market.