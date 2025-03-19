Pub described as ‘heart and soul’ of Fife village up for sale after 20 years in same family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Pub described as ‘heart and soul’ of Fife village up for sale after 20 years in same family

The Albert Tavern, in Freuchie, is on the market for £195,000. 

By Ellidh Aitken
The Albert Tavern in Freuchie. Image: Cornerstone
A Fife pub that’s the ‘heart and soul of the village’ is for sale after being run by the same family for 20 years.

The Albert Tavern, on Freuchie’s High Street, is on the market for £195,000.

The 18th-century coach house is a multi-award winner with CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) and has previously won Scottish Pub of the Year and Ale and Cider Pub of the Year in Fife.

It’s been marketed by Cornerstone Business Agents, whose listing describes The Albert Tavern as a “high-quality village pub retaining and oozing abundance of tradition charm”.

It reads: “This public house is a superb example of a high-quality village pub retaining and oozing an abundance of traditional charm.

“A well-preserved 18th-century public house, loved and well run by the same family ownership for the last 20 years, has proven to be the heart and soul of this attractive village.”

“The business is run on a hands-off basis by our clients and run by a dedicated management team.

Inside the pub. Image: Cornerstone
The bar area. Image: Cornerstone
The pub is the ‘heart and soul’ of the village. Image: Cornerstone
A seating area. Image: Cornerstone
The pub has traditional decor. Image: Cornerstone
A dining area. Image: Cornerstone
The kitchen. Image: Cornerstone
There is a beer garden. Image: Cornerstone

“It is strongly felt that new owners running the business in a more hands-on fashion will be able to enhance the already impressive trade.

“It is envisaged that longer opening hours and notably the reintroduction of a food trade will drive this well-supported local business further forward.

“Trading levels have increased year on year since Covid.”

It comes as the Michelin-starred Peat Inn near Largoward in Fife was also put on the market.

Conversation