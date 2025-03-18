Rebecca’s Chinese: Kirkcaldy nurse on how she juggles working full-time with TikTok-viral takeaway

A Kirkcaldy nurse has revealed how she juggles working full-time with running her TikTok-viral Chinese takeaway.

Rebecca Cheuk, 24, opened Rebecca’s Chinese Takeaway on Commercial Street in 2021.

Since then she has received millions of views on TikTok videos showing off her unique pink and rainbow-themed shop.

Rebecca, who works in emergency care at Victoria Hospital, says the shop is a creation of her “crazy random ideas”.

It has also become a destination for visitors from as far as Canada and Singapore.

Victoria Hospital nurse juggles emergency care with running TikTok-viral Chinese takeaway

Rebecca was studying childcare and working at McDonald’s when she applied to be a home carer.

It inspired her to apply for an access to nursing course, and she went on to study at university.

She told The Courier: “I accidentally found my passion for nursing, especially in emergency care.

“I often reflect on this life-changing moment and how far I have come.

“It always comes back to the fact that I believed in myself, pushed myself, and kept reminding myself that I have the potential to achieve anything I want.”

The former Kirkland High School pupil opened Rebecca’s in 2021 at the end of her first year at university.

Rebecca’s mum, Carol, helps to run the takeaway while she works as an emergency care nurse at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital.

She has been making videos on TikTok since opening Rebecca’s, with some receiving millions of views.

Rebecca says she “loves” showing followers how customers’ orders are packed as well as how some of the food is prepared.

She added: “I love making ‘let’s pack this customer’s order’ videos because I love the process and being nosey and getting ideas for what I could have for my lunch or dinner too.

“I love shopping videos with my mum too, or any videos with my mum, as they are more like a vlog.

“It’s nice to know I have captured those moments and I can always rewatch them in the future.”

Rebecca’s Chinese owner ‘doesn’t pay attention’ to TikTok trolls

Rebecca has also learned to handle negative responses to her TikTok videos – including people comparing her chow mein sauce to “crude oil”.

She said: “It is just a part of being well-known on Tiktok, everyone experiences it.

“I don’t let it affect me because I am hardly ever on my phone, I am too busy with either being at my nurse job or at the takeaway.

“I have a mindset that people will always have more to say on social media than to your face.

“Especially with social media people will always have something to say whether it’s nice or negative and whether it is true or false.

“So I don’t pay attention to them (the comments) because at the end of the day, I do TikTok just for fun and I am only running a takeaway.

“If someone feels that they really want to take a moment out of their day to hate on me or my takeaway then I just let them.”