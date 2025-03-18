Rebecca’s Chinese: Kirkcaldy nurse on how she juggles working full-time with TikTok-viral takeaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rebecca’s Chinese: Kirkcaldy nurse on how she juggles working full-time with TikTok-viral takeaway

Videos of Rebecca's Chinese Takeaway in Kirkcaldy have received millions of views on TikTok.

Rebecca Cheuk of Rebecca's Chinese takeaway in Kirkcaldy. Image: Supplied
Rebecca Cheuk of Rebecca's Chinese takeaway in Kirkcaldy. Image: Supplied
By Ellidh Aitken

A Kirkcaldy nurse has revealed how she juggles working full-time with running her TikTok-viral Chinese takeaway.

Rebecca Cheuk, 24, opened Rebecca’s Chinese Takeaway on Commercial Street in 2021.

Since then she has received millions of views on TikTok videos showing off her unique pink and rainbow-themed shop.

Rebecca Cheuk outside Rebecca’s Chinese Takeaway. Image: Supplied

Rebecca, who works in emergency care at Victoria Hospital, says the shop is a creation of her “crazy random ideas”.

It has also become a destination for visitors from as far as Canada and Singapore.

Victoria Hospital nurse juggles emergency care with running TikTok-viral Chinese takeaway

Rebecca was studying childcare and working at McDonald’s when she applied to be a home carer.

It inspired her to apply for an access to nursing course, and she went on to study at university.

Inside Rebecca’s. Image: Supplied
Rebecca’s Chinese Takeaway is pink and rainbow-themed. Image: Supplied

She told The Courier: “I accidentally found my passion for nursing, especially in emergency care.

“I often reflect on this life-changing moment and how far I have come.

“It always comes back to the fact that I believed in myself, pushed myself, and kept reminding myself that I have the potential to achieve anything I want.”

The former Kirkland High School pupil opened Rebecca’s in 2021 at the end of her first year at university.

Rebecca’s mum, Carol, helps to run the takeaway while she works as an emergency care nurse at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital.

She has been making videos on TikTok since opening Rebecca’s, with some receiving millions of views.

@rebeccaschinese

Order on our Facebook! 😋💖🌈 #rebeccas #rebeccaschinese #chinesetakeaway

♬ original sound – REBECCA’S

Rebecca says she “loves” showing followers how customers’ orders are packed as well as how some of the food is prepared.

She added: “I love making ‘let’s pack this customer’s order’ videos because I love the process and being nosey and getting ideas for what I could have for my lunch or dinner too.

“I love shopping videos with my mum too, or any videos with my mum, as they are more like a vlog.

“It’s nice to know I have captured those moments and I can always rewatch them in the future.”

Rebecca’s Chinese owner ‘doesn’t pay attention’ to TikTok trolls

Rebecca has also learned to handle negative responses to her TikTok videos – including people comparing her chow mein sauce to “crude oil”.

She said: “It is just a part of being well-known on Tiktok, everyone experiences it.

“I don’t let it affect me because I am hardly ever on my phone, I am too busy with either being at my nurse job or at the takeaway.

“I have a mindset that people will always have more to say on social media than to your face.

“Especially with social media people will always have something to say whether it’s nice or negative and whether it is true or false.

“So I don’t pay attention to them (the comments) because at the end of the day, I do TikTok just for fun and I am only running a takeaway.

“If someone feels that they really want to take a moment out of their day to hate on me or my takeaway then I just let them.”

