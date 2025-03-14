New Asian cuisine takeaway coming to Dunfermline

A new Asian cuisine takeaway is set to open in Dunfermline.

The outlet – Welcome Inn – will open in a newly built unit at Pittsburgh Retail Park in Halbeath in the coming weeks.

The takeaway will be run by William Leu, 49, and his brother Simon, 57.

Simon previously owned a restaurant in Dalgety Bay and came out of retirement to embark on the new venture.

The pair hope Welcome Inn will offer “something a bit different” from other food venues in the area.

Welcome Inn takeaway in Dunfermline ‘offering delicious original dishes’

William said: “The restaurant will have a good vibe and it’s in a perfect location right in a brand new unit at the top of Dunfermline.

“We will be offering takeaway and delicious original dishes.

“We will be serving a range of cuisines including Far East, Malayan, Thai and Cantonese dishes.

“There are no Chinese restaurants up there, with a Domino’s, Burger King and stuff.

“It gives us the chance to put a stamp down and offer something a bit different.”

Welcome Inn has yet to confirm an exact opening date but hopes to welcome customers from next month.