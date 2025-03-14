Business New Asian cuisine takeaway coming to Dunfermline Welcome Inn will serve up a range of food from its base in Halbeath. By Finn Nixon March 14 2025, 3:13pm March 14 2025, 3:13pm Share New Asian cuisine takeaway coming to Dunfermline Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/business-environment/business/5202104/welcome-inn-takeaway-asian-cuisine-dunfermline/ Copy Link 0 comment Welcome Inn will serve a range of Asian cuisines when it opens in Dunfermline. Image: Welcome Inn A new Asian cuisine takeaway is set to open in Dunfermline. The outlet – Welcome Inn – will open in a newly built unit at Pittsburgh Retail Park in Halbeath in the coming weeks. The takeaway will be run by William Leu, 49, and his brother Simon, 57. Simon previously owned a restaurant in Dalgety Bay and came out of retirement to embark on the new venture. The pair hope Welcome Inn will offer “something a bit different” from other food venues in the area. Welcome Inn takeaway in Dunfermline ‘offering delicious original dishes’ William said: “The restaurant will have a good vibe and it’s in a perfect location right in a brand new unit at the top of Dunfermline. “We will be offering takeaway and delicious original dishes. “We will be serving a range of cuisines including Far East, Malayan, Thai and Cantonese dishes. “There are no Chinese restaurants up there, with a Domino’s, Burger King and stuff. “It gives us the chance to put a stamp down and offer something a bit different.” Welcome Inn has yet to confirm an exact opening date but hopes to welcome customers from next month. Get more news from your area by signing up to our free Dunfermline newsletter.
