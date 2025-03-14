New Asian cuisine takeaway coming to Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Asian cuisine takeaway coming to Dunfermline

Welcome Inn will serve up a range of food from its base in Halbeath.

By Finn Nixon
Welcome Inn will serve a range of Asian cuisines when it opens in Dunfermline. Image: Welcome Inn
A new Asian cuisine takeaway is set to open in Dunfermline.

The outlet – Welcome Inn – will open in a newly built unit at Pittsburgh Retail Park in Halbeath in the coming weeks.

The takeaway will be run by William Leu, 49, and his brother Simon, 57.

Simon previously owned a restaurant in Dalgety Bay and came out of retirement to embark on the new venture.

The pair hope Welcome Inn will offer “something a bit different” from other food venues in the area.

Welcome Inn takeaway in Dunfermline ‘offering delicious original dishes’

William said: “The restaurant will have a good vibe and it’s in a perfect location right in a brand new unit at the top of Dunfermline.

“We will be offering takeaway and delicious original dishes.

“We will be serving a range of cuisines including Far East, Malayan, Thai and Cantonese dishes.

“There are no Chinese restaurants up there, with a Domino’s, Burger King and stuff.

“It gives us the chance to put a stamp down and offer something a bit different.”

Welcome Inn has yet to confirm an exact opening date but hopes to welcome customers from next month.

