Strong demand for new luxury St Andrews hotel after £10m refurbishment

The manager of Seaton House said bookings from international visitors have been very strong.

Seaton House general manager Michael Davern. Image: Paul Reid
Seaton House general manager Michael Davern. Image: Paul Reid
By Rob McLaren

The manager of new luxury St Andrews hotel Seaton House says bookings have exceeded expectations as it prepares for its first summer.

The 42-bedroom hotel, formerly the Scores Hotel, opened this week after a complete refurbishment.

Seaton House sits at the luxury end of the market with some suites selling for as much as £1,600 a night in the height of summer.

Features of some of the rooms include private balconies from which the 18th green of the Old Course is visible.

Other rooms include private garden areas, and many overlook the West Sands.

Another appeal of the hotel is its food and beverage offering, which includes the Ondine Oyster and Grill restaurant which uses Scottish seafood, fish and meat.

A second eating area offers charcuterie boards, while there is also an elegant cocktail and whisky bar.

£10m investment in luxury hotel

The refurbishment of The Scores building took around a year, at the cost of more than £10 million.

General manager Michael Davern anticipates the hotel will largely cater for international visitors during the peak summer months.

He said: “We went live taking bookings about eight weeks ago and it has gone very, very well.

“But prior to that, even during construction, we’ve been really well supported by golf tour operators. A lot of them did hard hat tours and had confidence we were going to deliver something unique.

Ondine Oyster & Grill at Seaton House in St Andrews.

“In summer our customers are primarily going to be international. From April to the end of September it’ll probably be 90% international.

“But this will also be a draw to UK visitors outwith the high season, who will be particularly attracted by Ondine which has its own following.

“Annually, I’d say our income might be 60% from the US, 30% from the UK and 10% from other countries.

“The appeal of St Andrews is enduring and the luxury end of the market is currently very, very strong.”

Seaton House employing St Andrews staff

Mr Davern said local employment was one of the keys to delighting customers.

At the height of summer Seaton House will provide employment for 60 full-time-equivalent staff, many of whom are Fifers.

He added: “Authenticity is very important. Our guests will be culturally curious and want to meet and interact with local people.

The bar area at Seaton House in St Andrews.

“Nobody can tell stories and give explanations as well as locals can.

“We are delighted to be able to provide so much local employment.

“After a period of refurbishment and fit out we are thrilled to be open and to see guests enjoy this fabulous place.”

