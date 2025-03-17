Former Dundee jute mill with planning permission for 68 flats for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Dundee jute mill with planning permission for 68 flats for sale

For several years the building has displayed a banner stating "change is good, transformation is even better"- but no work has taken place.

Eagle Mills in Victoria Street, Dundee. Image: Savills
Eagle Mills in Victoria Street, Dundee. Image: Savills
By Rob McLaren

A historic Dundee jute mill that has planning permission to become a mix of homes and businesses is being marketed for sale.

Eagle Mills on Victoria Street is a Category B listed building that dates back to 1864.

Plans by Eagle Mill Capital to turn the 1.7 acre site into 68 homes date back to 2018.

For several years the building has displayed a large banner stating, “change is good, transformation is even better” but no work has taken place.

Plans for Eagle Mills

The Eagle Mills structure was extended in 1930, adding art deco elements to its design. The interior boasts iron-framed columns carrying brick arches.

It has planning permission for two phases of work.

The first phase focuses on converting the listed mill into 34 apartments, a nursery school, and a small café/bakery. There will also be commercial units and 31 parking spaces.

How the Eagle Mills development could look.

Phase two includes an L-shaped new-build block with 34 apartments, a commercial/retail unit, and 24 parking spaces.

Eagle Mills also features an extensive basement level, offering around 19,547 sq ft of potential commercial space with floor-to-ceiling heights of 7.5 metres. This could be used for vertical farming.

Why site is now for sale

Plans to turn Eagle Mills into 34 flats and commercial units date back to 2018.

Since then, owner Eagle Mill Capital bought the neighbouring site that housed Tayside Plumbing & Building Supplies.

The plans then expanded to include the entire site surrounded by Victoria Street, Dens Road, Lyon Street and Brown Constable Street.

It also took the total cost of the development from £3.5 million to £8m.

Eagle Mill Capital managing director Graham Giblen said: “The original intention was to gain planning permission and then carry out this exciting project ourselves.

“However, Covid came along, slowing everything down, including the planning process.

“That is now all in place, and we have altered our business strategy in the interim as I begin to plan for partial retirement.

“We are therefore marketing our larger projects whilst we concentrate on commercial leases and smaller sites.”

Jute mill history

Savills is marketing the development site.

Niall Macleod, director of Savills Development, said: “This is a unique opportunity to create something special on this historic site.”

Eagle Mills was built in 1864 to house the pattern shop for Baxter Brothers Foundry.

At its height the Baxter family business employed 5,000 people.

A picture of the building in 1973.

Commercial jute production in the city ended in the 1970s as Dundee’s jute trade had begun to decline.

