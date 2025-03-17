Angus fish and chip restaurant up for sale as owner plans retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Angus fish and chip restaurant up for sale as owner plans retirement

Fred Palmer has run The Tuck Inn in Edzell since 2021.

By Ben MacDonald
The Tuck Inn, Edzell
The Tuck Inn in Edzell is up for sale. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

A fish and chip restaurant in Edzell has gone up for sale as its owner prepares to retire.

The Tuck Inn has been a popular fixture on the Angus village’s High Street since it opened in the 1970s.

As well as having a 28-seater restaurant, there is a takeaway counter at the back of the building.

The Tuck Inn also enjoys a boost during the summer months with its ice cream counter.

Fred Palmer, 68, took on the business in 2021 having served fish and chips to customers across Aberdeenshire from the back of a van for many years.

Fred (right) with employee Ally McGregor. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

He said: “The van was really successful, to the point where I decided that I wanted to buy a fish and chip shop.

“This place came up for sale and I really wanted it.

“I looked at it when it initially went up for sale but I couldn’t afford it.

“The poor people that had it before had bought it immediately after Covid arrived.

“They decided to sell up and, this time round, I was able to buy it.

“Since then, fish and chip sales have improved so much. We sell a lot of ice cream as well.”

Owner of Edzell fish and chip shop to retire

Fred says his decision to retire was not an easy one.

He said: “When I began to receive my pension, around three years ago, that’s when I thought, ‘This is ridiculous’.

“I found that I couldn’t do the shifts I used to do, nobody thinks they’re getting older until their body reminds them.

“I want to have the freedom to go places, I have a brother and sister in Australia and I haven’t been there for years.

“We’re not going to move, we love it here. The folk in Edzell are great, the community spirit is great.”

The 28-seater restaurant. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
The fish and chip takeaway at the back of the building. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
The ice cream counter. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Fred will keep running The Tuck Inn until a buyer is found.

He added: “I’d like it to be sold as a fish and chip shop, ice cream shop and restaurant.

“Whoever takes it on, it’s up to them to do what they want with it.

“If I was 58 instead of 68, I’d have no intentions of going. I’m always thinking of how I could change the place.

“It’s a great opportunity.”

The Tuck Inn is being marketed by Blacks Business Brokers for offers over £159,995.

More from Business

Eagle Mills in Victoria Street, Dundee. Image: Savills
Former Dundee jute mill with planning permission for 68 flats for sale
Letters are added to the former Mecca Bingo tower by giant aerial ladder. Image: LiveHouse
WATCH: New LiveHouse signage appears on Dundee city centre's skyline
Andrew Whittick hopes to honour his parent's legacy by steering Kinnes Shipping in the right direction. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Why Dundee shipping boss is steering family firm in new direction
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. 71 Brewing column RB Picture shows; 71 Brewing column RB. 71 Brewing. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Why 71 Brewing expansion is great for Dundee – and live music
4
An aerial view of how the new Dunfermline Home Bargains could look. Image: TJ Morris
8 new shops and restaurants that could be set to open in Dunfermline area
Sunny's Restaurant and Takeway has been forced to close following Friday's fierce fire. Image: Google.
Owner 'devastated' as fire forces Dundee Indian restaurant to close
Seaton House general manager Michael Davern. Image: Paul Reid
Strong demand for new luxury St Andrews hotel after £10m refurbishment
Ray and Colin Myles are closing their Party Time store in Broughty Ferry after 32 years. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry party shop set to close after 32 'wonderful' years
4
Welcome Inn will serve a range of Asian cuisines when it opens in Dunfermline. Image: Welcome Inn
New Asian cuisine takeaway coming to Dunfermline
Michael Rolland joined family firm The Paint Shed in 2016 and transformed the Stirling-based business. Image: The Paint Shed
How Stirling paint firm grew sales from £4m to £23m in just nine years

Conversation