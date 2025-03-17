Angus fish and chip restaurant up for sale as owner plans retirement

A fish and chip restaurant in Edzell has gone up for sale as its owner prepares to retire.

The Tuck Inn has been a popular fixture on the Angus village’s High Street since it opened in the 1970s.

As well as having a 28-seater restaurant, there is a takeaway counter at the back of the building.

The Tuck Inn also enjoys a boost during the summer months with its ice cream counter.

Fred Palmer, 68, took on the business in 2021 having served fish and chips to customers across Aberdeenshire from the back of a van for many years.

He said: “The van was really successful, to the point where I decided that I wanted to buy a fish and chip shop.

“This place came up for sale and I really wanted it.

“I looked at it when it initially went up for sale but I couldn’t afford it.

“The poor people that had it before had bought it immediately after Covid arrived.

“They decided to sell up and, this time round, I was able to buy it.

“Since then, fish and chip sales have improved so much. We sell a lot of ice cream as well.”

Owner of Edzell fish and chip shop to retire

Fred says his decision to retire was not an easy one.

He said: “When I began to receive my pension, around three years ago, that’s when I thought, ‘This is ridiculous’.

“I found that I couldn’t do the shifts I used to do, nobody thinks they’re getting older until their body reminds them.

“I want to have the freedom to go places, I have a brother and sister in Australia and I haven’t been there for years.

“We’re not going to move, we love it here. The folk in Edzell are great, the community spirit is great.”

Fred will keep running The Tuck Inn until a buyer is found.

He added: “I’d like it to be sold as a fish and chip shop, ice cream shop and restaurant.

“Whoever takes it on, it’s up to them to do what they want with it.

“If I was 58 instead of 68, I’d have no intentions of going. I’m always thinking of how I could change the place.

“It’s a great opportunity.”

The Tuck Inn is being marketed by Blacks Business Brokers for offers over £159,995.